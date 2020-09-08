'Madden NFL 21' Adds Colin Kaepernick as 'Starting-Caliber QB' and Fans Sound Off

EA Sports surprised NFL fans on Tuesday with the announcement that former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is now available in Madden NFL 21. Fans can add him to any roster in Franchise mode or use him in the quick Play Now session. The developer confirmed alongside the announcement that Kaepernick is rated as a "starting-caliber" QB and is 81 overall. This places him above Derek Carr, Cam Newton, Josh Allen and defending Offensive Rookie of the Year Kyler Murray.

With this news surfacing on Tuesday, Twitter users began to sound off. Several were against the decision and said that EA Sports was just trying to be "woke." Many others expressed excitement about Kaepernick returning to Madden NFL for the first time in several years, but they had issues with his rating. These fans felt that Kaepernick should be in the low 70s at best due to his time away from the football field and his struggles in 2016. Although one other group just said that EA Sports only added Kaepernick to the roster to distract from the "trash game."