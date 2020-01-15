Watch: LSU Fans’ Explicit ‘Neck’ Chant Captured on Live TV

Fans of the LSU Tigers have turned heads in recent years for their celebrations of decisive victories and a specific explicit chant that has become a staple of home games. This tradition has primarily been limited to Tiger Stadium but it was featured during the National Championship. ESPN even accidentally captured the fans chanting “Suck that Tiger d—, b—.”

LSU band playing “Neck” remains undefeated. Live on an ESPN broadcast. Best fan-related thing in American sports. pic.twitter.com/QDPCEoTgve — Pablo Escobarner [blue check] (@PabloEscobarner) January 14, 2020

The song, “Neck,” was played by the band following a touchdown that increased the lead to 42-25 in the fourth quarter. Victory seemed assured at that point, and the fans responded by chanting as loud as possible. Quarterback, Joe Burrow was spotted waving his hands to the beat.

“This is terrible, why am I laughing? You gotta love college football fans,” one user wrote in response. Others claimed that this chant painted the university in a bad light and that they should be ashamed. A few individuals also wondered if LSU would be fined for the song and the explicit chant.

According to The State, the song spawned from the LSU band playing a version of Cameo’s “Talking Out Da Side of Ya Neck.” The song was later banned by the university in 2010, but it appeared to make a return during the National Championship.

Members of the band, however, have said that they didn’t officially play “Neck” during the game. Instead, they simply said that the tune was “Say Amen (Saturday Night)” by Panic At The Disco. Still, the fans found a way to make the chant work.

“Where there’s a will, there’s a way,” one unnamed band member said to The State. “And they definitely found a song to put it to.”

While some of the team members did not hear “Neck” being played or the chant being yelled in response, others were well aware that the situation was taking place. In fact, they were extremely excited and felt that the moment helped them perform at a much higher level.

“The ‘Neck’ chant broke out while we were about to run down on kickoff, so it really fired me up,” fullback Tory Carter said. “It was unreal, honestly, to be able to hear that. It only comes around once and a while. It was great. I definitely smacked someone on that kickoff.”

Photo Credit: Todd Kirkland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images