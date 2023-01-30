Longtime Sports Anchor Arrested for Alleged DWI

A longtime sports anchor from San Antonio, Texas was arrested for an alleged DWI. According to multiple reports, Greg Simmons was arrested by deputies on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he was reportedly driving 20 miles an hour and drifting outside the lane of travel. A Bexar County officer followed Simmons with his lights and sirens on for about five minutes before Simmons pulled over. The blood warrant affidavit states Simmons had a strong odor of alcohol and was staggering while trying to balance or walk. Simmons also couldn't recite the alphabet and handed the officer a credit card instead of his license.

Jail records show Simmons was magistrate Friday morning and was released on a personal recognizance bond of $1,000. Simmons, 67, is a sports anchor/sports director of KSAT 12, and the network released a statement on the incident. "KSAT 12 can confirm that one of our employees was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated on January 27, 2023," Ashley Parker, vice president and general manager of KSAT 12, said in a statement. "In the meantime, we ask that you respect the privacy of all involved and refrain from speculation or conjecture. We will continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates as they become available."

Longtime KSAT 12 sports anchor Greg Simmons was arrested and charged with DWI Friday morning after BCSO said he was spotted driving 20 mph just before 3 a.m. https://t.co/0o7FYn4N1v — KENS 5 (@KENS5) January 27, 2023

Simmons has been with KSAT 12 since 1980. When KSAT announced the news, social media had strong reactions. "With DWI such a big problem in San Antonio, you would think the people in the public eye would be an example in this community," one person wrote. "Time and time again this happens. This is a major problem here and it needs to get fixed real fast."

Another person added: "I think (maybe I remember this wrong) Joe Reinagle had the same issues but was able to overcome them and now does a great job on the radio. I wish Greg the same. Get help!"