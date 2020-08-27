Lionel Messi Reportedly Wants to Leave Barcelona

✖

Lionel Messi could be with a new club soon. According to ESPN, the 33-year old soccer star has informed Barcelona he wants to leave this summer. Barcelona reportedly told Messi they want him to stay and finish his career with the club.

Messi's contract lasts until 2021, but he has been unhappy with the way things have been for the last few months. There is a reported clause in Messi's contract, which allows him to leave Barcelona for free. However, ESPN was told by Barcelona that the clause in the deal expired earlier this summer. It has been also reported that Manchester City is the team to land Messi. As far as the cost does it would be as much as 150 pounds for the transfer.

"Every day of the week," soccer star Wayne Rooney told talkSPORT when asked if he wanted to see Messi in the Premier League. "I know he's getting a bit older but no one has ever seen a player like him [before]. "If he can come to the Premier League, whichever team it is, and I do believe it's only Manchester City or Manchester United - I'd take Messi at United. Rooney also said Messi is "one of the only players I've ever sat there and watched and [am] just in awe of." Rooney then added him and Ronaldo have "set a standard which I don't think we'll ever see again but, for me, Messi is just a different level."

ESPN also noted that Messi, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner, has considered leaving Barcelona in the past. However, those talks haven't been as series as now. One of the reasons Messi is looking to leave could be the losses Barcelona has suffered. They gave up three-goal, first-leg leads against AC Roma and Liverpool in 2018 and 2019, respectively. They were also blown out 8-2 by Bayern Munich last week.

Messi is considered by many as one of the greatest players of all-time. Along with his six Ballon d'Or awards, Messi has won six European Golden Shoes. He spent his entire career in Barcelona and has won a club-record 33 trophies, including 10 La Liga titles, four UEFA Champions League titles and six Copas del Rey.