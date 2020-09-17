LeBron James Makes History With 16th All-NBA Selection

✖

LeBron James is now in a class of one. This week, the three-time NBA champion was named to the All-NBA Team for the 16th time in his career. James, who was named to the All-NBA First Team, now has the most All-NBA selections in a career, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Tim Duncan and Kobe Bryant. James has been selected to the first team 13 times, the second time twice and the third team once.

It's been another strong season for James, averaging 25.3 points 7.8 rebounds and 10.2 assists per contest. Right now, James is looking to win his fourth championship as the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals starting on Friday. With James and his teammate Anthony Davis, who also made the All-NBA First Team, the Lakers are the favorites to win the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.

"LeBron James is definitely the MVP this season," Lakers legend Magic Johnson said in a Tweet back in July. "He is almost averaging a triple double with 25 points, 10 assists, and basically 8 rebounds per game. His defense has been amazing and there is no better leader in sports!" In May, Johnson said James is the best basketball player of all-time.

"LeBron James is a great basketball player, one of the all-time greatest that's ever played the game," Johnson said in May as reported by CBS Sports. "LeBron James to me, when you think about all-around basketball players, he's probably the best of all time. An all-around basketball player. ... Thank god for LeBron because right now that's what we're watching. It's his time. It's his era, and he's dominating his era."

There has been a number of debates of where James ranks among the best in NBA history. In May, ESPN released its list of the top 74 NBA players of all-time and James came in at No. 2 with Michael Jordan coming in at No. 1. "His chase-down block in Game 7 of the 2016 Finals to help complete a 3-1 comeback against a Warriors team that won 73 games will forever encapsulate his will to win," Dave McMenamin of ESPN wrote. James was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003 and has spent time with the Miami Heat where he won two NBA titles. James won his third when he returned to the Cavs in 2014 and defeated the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals.