'Friday the 13th': Where to Stream the Iconic Horror Film

The original 'Friday the 13th' is streaming on Freebie TV, but the horror film's sequels are only available to rent or buy.

It's Friday the 13th once again, and horror fans are all probably wondering where they can stream the film from the iconic slasher franchise. Unfortunately, the one movie available to stream at no additional cost is the original Friday the 13th from 1980. Fans can head to Freebie TV to watch the legendary horror flick.

None of the Friday The 13th sequels are available to watch from the major streaming services without being rented or purchased digitally. This includes Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981), Friday the 13th Part III (1982), Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984), Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985), Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986), Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988), Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989), and Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993).

Additionally, Freddy vs. Jason (2003) and the Friday the 13th remake from 2009 must both be rented or purchased digitally as well. Notably, some of the Friday the 13th movies may be broadcasted on television as well, so check your local listings to find out.

The first Friday the 13th film was released in 1980. It went on to spawn nine sequels, as well as a mash-up film with Jason's fellow horror film icon Freddy Kruger — 2003s Freddy vs. Jason — and the remake in 2009. Since then, the franchise has had trouble getting back off the ground. A number of planned follow-up reboots failed to make it past the scripting stage, and a subsequent copyright lawsuit brought the series to a screeching halt.

Back in 2018, it was reported that NBA champ Lebron James was going to be joining the Friday the 13th franchise as a producer of a planned reboot for the series. According to a Bloody Disgusting report at the time, James and his production company SpringHill Entertainment were said to be working with Vertigo Entertainment on a new launch for the iconic horror movie. There have been no updates on this since, but a previously announced prequel series based on the franchise is in development, accord to the AV Club.

Notably, in 2021, screenwriter Victor Miller — who wrote the first Friday the 13th movie — won a lawsuit appeal against the movie's director, Sean S. Cunningham, which confirmed that he was the sole rightful owner of the film's domestic rights. "Barring any reversal before a fuller panel at the 2nd Circuit or Supreme Court, Victor Miller will reclaim the domestic rights to the franchise," The Hollywood Reporter's Eriq Gardner explained at the time. "A big win for attorney Marc Toberoff as he heads into an even bigger fight against Disney over Marvel characters."