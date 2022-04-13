Las Vegas Raiders Make Big Decision on Derek Carr Ahead of 2022 Season

✖

The Las Vegas Raiders have made a big decision on quarterback Derek Carr as they get ready for the 2022 season. According to the NFL Network and confirmed by Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, the Raiders and Carr have agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $121.5 million. The new contract will secure Carr through the 2025 season.

This is one of the few big moves the Raiders have made this offseason. In March, the Raiders traded for former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams. And earlier in the year, Las Vegas hired Josh McDaniels to be the team's new head coach. The additions of Adams and McDaniels could help Carr take his game to new heights.

Carr, 31, was selected by the Raiders in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. In his career, Carr has been selected to the Pro Bowl three times and led the Raiders to the playoffs twice including last season when the Raiders went 10-7. During the 2021 season, Carr threw for 4,804 yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. His best season was in 2016 when he threw for 3,937 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions.

"The thing that I love about this team is there was never a doubt of the fight or a doubt of are we going to do this. There wasn't any doubt," Carr said after the Raiders playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this year, per the team's official website. "Now, it doesn't mean you're going to be perfect every time, and it sucks to come up short like this, but at the end of the day, there was never a doubt from anyone on that sideline that we weren't going to go and try to win that game."

There have been reports of Carr possibly not being with the team before McDaniels was hired as the head coach. Now that Carr has signed a new deal, the Raiders are ready to take the next step and make a Super Bowl run. "There's no doubt about it," McDaniels said on NFL NOW at the Combine when asked in March if Carr was the Raiders' Week 1 starter, per NFL.com. "I really am excited about this opportunity to work together. I know what he's done and I know what we might be able to go going forward together. And that's what really excites me."