Kobe Bryant's Hall of Fame Induction Set for May 2021

A date has been set for Kobe Bryant to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. On Saturday, the NBA announced Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and the other members of the Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 will be officially inducted May 13-15, as reported by ESPN. The ceremony was originally set to place in August before being pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement of the ceremony being delayed was announced in May. At the time, Hall of Fame chairman of the board of governors Jerry Colangelo said: "It's going to have to be the first quarter of next year. We'll meet in a couple of weeks and look at the options of how and when and where." Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, will headline the class that features Duncan, Garnett, former Houston Rockets coach Rudy Tomjanovich, 10-time WNBA All-Star and four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings, Baylor women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey, Bentley College women's basketball coach Barbara Stevens, former FIBA and IOC executive Patrick Baumann and former college coach Eddie Sutton.

In April, Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka talked about Bryant being inducted into the Hall of Fame and was upset that the Lakers legend wouldn't be able to receive the honor in person. "It was a moment that was full of mixed emotion," Pelinka said. "I think all of us are heartbroken that he couldn’t be there to receive that honor in person. But I have a level of confidence he’s with us in spirit and still is celebrating that." Bryant's wife Vanessa also spoke out about the posthumous induction and was happy with the news.

"It's an incredible accomplishment and honor, and we're extremely proud of him. Every accomplishment that he had as an athlete was a steppingstone to be here," she said to ESPN in April. Bryant deserves the honor as he achieved everything in his 20-year career. He spent his entire career with the Lakers, leading the team to five NBA titles, was named NBA Finals MVP twice and won the MVP award in 2008. Bryant was also an 18-time All-Star and was selected to the All-NBA First Team 11 times. He also won the Slam Dunk Contest in 1997.