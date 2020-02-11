Kobe Bryant Death Certificate Reveals NBA Star’s Cause of Death

Kobe Bryant’s death certificate has been released, and the document reportedly states that the basketball icon’s death was “rapid.” The certificate, obtained by The Blast, listed Bryant’s cause of death as “blunt trauma.” His place of death is also listed, stating that he died on the “mountainside” where the crash took place. Additionally, the document lists Bryant as an “author, producer, and athlete,” and indicates that he was part of the entertainment business for 24 years.

Sadly, the same helicopter crash that claimed Bryant’s life also claimed the life of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, as well as seven other individuals.

Following the tragic incident, Bryant’s wife Vanessa issued a lengthy statement via Instagram, writing:

“My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.”

She went on to say, “We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon.

“I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever,” Vanessa also wrote.

More recently, a source told PEOPLE, “The shock hasn’t entirely worn off. She’s very tired; she hasn’t been sleeping. She’s worried about her girls, worried about what happens next.”

The source also explained that Bryant has been leaning on the support system of family and friends around her a lot as well. “She’s got people around her who are helping her: physically, emotionally, spiritually, mentally,” said the source. “She has spent the last week surrounded by people who love her and want only the best for her. She’s really being loved and cared for. And so are the girls.”

Bryant was 41 years old at the time of his death.