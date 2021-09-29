Kenny Chesney Reveals Unexpected New Project

Kenny Chesney is taking his love for college football to the small screen. It was recently announced that the country music star is the executive producer of a new documentary More Than A Voice, which takes a look at the iconic announcers of the SEC. The film debuted on the SEC Network this past Sunday.

Chesney is a huge Tennessee Volunteers fan, and More Than A Voice featured the iconic voice of the Vols John Award. The film also features Larry Munson at Georgia, John Forney and Eli Gold at Alabama, Mick Hubert at Florida, and Jim Fyffe and Rod Bramblett at Auburn. More Than a Voice is part of the ESPN’s SEC Network feature SEC Storied. It also makes the fourth film Chesney has produced for ESPN films, following Boys of Fall, The Color Orange: The Condredge Holloway Story, and The Believer on legendary Florida Gators football coach Steve Spurrier.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It was important for me to be a part of this film because John Ward was such a big part of my life growing up and loving sports in east Tennessee,” Chesney said. “With his voice and his words, he painted a picture of Tennessee football that captured my imagination and the imaginations of so many. Meeting him was one of the highlights of my life – and I’m thrilled to be a small part of this film that sheds light on his genius and so many of the other voices who have made the Southeastern Conference really special.”

Last week, Chesney appeared on The Paul Finebaum Show and revealed that he doesn’t go on tour during college football season. “We always end our tour right before football season, because I refuse to work during football season for two reasons,” Chesney said, per AL.com. “I want to watch the games, and I don’t want to compete with SEC football. There’s no way I’m going to do it.”

Chesney can’t be too happy with how the Vols have started the 2021 season. Currently, Tennessee is 2-2 and coming off a blowout loss to Florida. The Vols haven’t won a national championship since 1998 and haven’t had a 10-win season since 2007, which is also the last time they won the SEC East.