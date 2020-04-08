Karl-Anthony Towns’ Mom Still in ICU Due to Coronavirus

NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns revealed his mother was dealing with coronavirus-like symptoms, and she was battling the symptoms in the hospital. And it looks like things are not getting better based on an update given by Towns’ former college coach John Calipari. TMZ got a chance to speak to the Kentucky basketball head coach, and he said she’s in ICU continuing to fight what appears to be COVID-19.

“I would say to everybody out there … Ms. Jackie, Karl Towns’ mother, is still in that hospital. She’s fighting, she’s there. Calipari said. “We get updates, every single day we get an update from Karl Sr. about how she’s doing from the nurses at the ICU.” Calipari also said he’s anxious for her to get 100 percent healthy. He explained: “I just can’t wait until she gets out of that hospital. But it’s been a tough road.”

Towns, who currently plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves, went to social media to share the news of his mom nearly two weeks ago. He got emotional talking about how she was in a coma, and her condition was getting worse. He said: “I was told early last week my parents weren’t feeling well. My first reaction to her was to go seek medical attention immediately,” he continued. There’s no reason to wait, just go to the nearest hospital. And after a couple days of not showing any signs of improvement, I was very adamant on the first day to go to a hospital and seek further evaluation.”

He continued: “Her lungs were getting worse, her cough was getting worse,” he added. “She was deteriorating. She was deteriorating — and we always felt that the next medicine would help. This is the one that’s going to get it done. This mixture is going to get it done.”

Ultimately, Towns’ mother was placed in a coma on put on a ventilator. And towards the end of the video, Towns said: “Since that day, I haven’t talked to her, haven’t been able to obviously communicate with her. “I’ve just been getting updates on her condition. It’s rough, and day by day we’re just seeing how it goes. We’re being positive; I’m being very positive. So I’m just keeping the strength up for everybody and my family.”