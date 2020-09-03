Sports Radio Host in Missouri Suspended Indefinitely for Comments About Kamala Harris

✖

A sports radio host in Missouri has been suspended indefinitely for his comments on vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Nate Lucas, who is the host of The Nate Lucas Show On The Jock, was initially suspended for this week after using an offensive, sexist slur to describe Harris on air, according to the Springfield News-Leader. However, it's likely Lucas won't return to air anytime soon as was won't return as the play-by-play voice for the Springfield Cardinals nor Southwest Baptist University.

The Springfield News-Leader wasn't able to find the recording from Lucas' show from Friday. Still, sources told the newspaper that Lucas used an offensive, sexist slur to describe the vice-presidential candidate, who is also a United States Senator. Lucas was also critical of the Missouri State football team on Friday after leaning they were planning a march through the campus to raise awareness of racial and social injustice.

Missouri State play-by-play man Art Hains, who is the longtime host of Sports Talk on The Jock, said he's stepping away from the station indefinitely because he didn't want to be associated with the "regrettable" comments Lucas made about the program. Hains then said he decided to leave and would not come back until the Lucas investigation is over. This is not the first time Lucas has been under fire for his comments. Last year, he referred to a caller and "likely pedophile" after the caller questioned Lucas' work ethic.

Last month, Presidential candidate Joe Bidden selected Harris as his running mate. When Harris heard the news, she wrote on Twitter:"[Joe Biden] can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he'll build an America that lives up to our ideals. I'm honored to join him as our party's nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief."

"I have the great honor to announce that I've picked [Kamala Harris] — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country's finest public servants — as my running mate," Biden wrote on Twitter. "Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I'm proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign." Harris is the first African-American, the first Asian-American and third female vice presidential running mate on a major party ticket.