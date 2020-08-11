Kamala Dead at 70: Hulk Hogan Reacts to '80s Adversary's Passing

✖

James Harris, who wrestled under the name Kamala, died at the age of 70 on Sunday, and the pro wrestling world has paid tribute to him for the last couple of days. One of the top pro wrestling stars of all-time - Hulk Hogan - had a good relationship with Harris while working together. Hogan went to Instagram to pay tribute to Kamala with two different posts. The first post was a photo of Kamala and the second was the two competing in a match.

"So sorry to hear about the passing of Kamala," Hogan wrote in the first post. "His passion for entertaining a crowd was second to none. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and fans, much love. Rest in peace." In the second post, Hogan talked about how they were able to work so well together. "Very sadden by the passing of Big Jim "Kamala," Hogan stated. "Like everyone else I would always ask if it was ok to take the leg drop for the finish as requested by the office. Jim would always say 'let’s just keep making that money.' He was such a kind soul, RIP big brother, only love4U."

Hogan and Kamla had a number of matches during the 1980s. And while Hogan rose to stardom, Kamala continued to be a solid worker into the 1990s and 2000s. He retired from in-ring action in 2010, and that's when health issues got to him. By 2012, Kamala had both of his legs amputated below the knee due to issues with high blood pressure and diabetes.

"I didn't even want to look down at first," he said in an interview with Bleacher Report back in 2014. "But when I came home (from the hospital), I would look down, and I'd cry a little. I'd think, 'I'm not normal, am I? I'm not normal anymore. People are going to treat me like I'm not normal.' But I made it through. I made it through.

Kamala died in the hospital after going into cardiac arrest. He was hospitalized after testing positive from COVID-19, which he could have contracted during his multiple weekly visits to the dialysis center. In a statement, WWE wrote: "WWE is saddened to learn that James Harris, known to WWE fans as Kamala, has passed away at age 70. Under the frightening face paint of Kamala, the 6-foot-7, 380-pound Harris battled the greatest Superstars in sports-entertainment history, including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and Andre the Giant."