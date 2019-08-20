Jon Bones Jones Slams Brock Lesnar for Wanting UFC Fight

Brock Lesnar has retired from MMA action and he’s been recently been seen competing in the WWE. However, there is one person he would like to fight in the octagon, and that’s Jon Bones Jones according to former WWE superstar Kurt Angle.

“I know he said he’s retired…the one fight he wants, and I don’t know if it’s ever going to happen, but he wants to go up against Jon Jones,” Angle said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.

Jones heard this from Angle and he’s not buying it. The current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion said that Lesnar wants no part of him.

“He knows that’s what his friends want to hear, but he doesn’t really want this fight. Trust me,” Jones said on Instagram.

Jones also responded to Angle’s comment on Twitter and he said if the two were to meet, it would be an “embarrassing” fight.

“Brock is way too slow, I’ll embarrass him,” Jones said.

Lesnar has yet to respond to what Jones had to say about him, but based on what he’s done in UFC and the WWE, he’s confident he can take Jones down. That said, Lensar hasn’t competed in a UFC fight since he faced Mark Hunt in 2016. Lensar originally won the match, but the ruling was overturned after he tested positive for Clomifene and was then suspended. Lensar started his UFC career in 2007 and he posted a 5-3 record with the one no contest. He won the UCF Heavyweight title in 2008 by beating Randy Couture. He lost to title in 2010 to Cain Velasquez.

When Lesnar was not putting in work at UFC, he was dominating the WWE. He recently lost the Universal Championship to Seth Rollins at Summerslam, but he will go down as one of the most accomplished superstars in WWE history. Along with winning the Universal title three times, Lesnar won the WWE Championship four times, he won King of the Ring of 2002 and he won the Royal Rumble in 2003.

If Lesnar does come out of retirement and faces Jones, he will be taking one of the best of all-time. The two-time undisputed UFC Light Heavyweight champion has only lost one match in his career, which was against Matt Hamill in 2009, and he only lost that match because he was disqualified. Jones’ last match was in July when he defeated Thiago Santos to defend his title.