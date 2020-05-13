Johnny Manziel Takes Scary Fall Into Arizona Lake, Roasts Himself With Epic Tweet

✖

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback, Johnny Manziel almost suffered a serious injury amid his retirement when he slipped off a cliff before falling into the waters below him. In a clip shared to his Instagram on Monday, the 27-year-old posted video of himself cliff-jumping at Lake Pleasant Regional Park in Arizona, but poked fun at himself with the caption, "flawless execution."

The good news is the Texas native suffered no injuries but when ESPN picked up the video and it made the viral social rounds, the Texas A&M alum made fun of his short football career on Twitter. "Went about as well as my time in the league," he wrote in a tweet alongside a face palm emoji. While the quip might have garnered a vibrant response among fans on social media, Manziel might be serious. This past February, he took to Twitter to say he's looking to return to football. However, if it never happens, he would also be okay with that.

"If I never pick up a ball again it’s all love," Manziel wrote. "I was the most lit, most relatable college football player to ever do it. Did things my way and made it way further than I ever could of imagined. The game gave me life and I'll forever be grateful."

Manziel was drafted in the first round by the Browns in 2014 after having a successful college career. However, due to his lack of consistency and off-the-field issues, the Browns cut Manziel in 2016. Manziel returned to football in 2018, signing a two-year deal with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. He was traded to the Montreal Alouettes six weeks in the 2018 season and then cut from the team in 2019 as the league determined he contravened the agreement which made him eligible to play.

"We are disappointed by this turn of events. Johnny was provided a great deal of support by our organization, in collaboration with the CFL, but he has been unable to abide by the terms of his agreement," Alouettes General Manager Kavis Reed said in a statement. "We worked with the league and presented alternatives to Johnny, who was unwilling to proceed."

Manziel then signed with the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football in March 2019. He played in two games and completed five of eight passes for 61 yards and one interception. The AAF folded in April of that year and Manziel has not played a down of football since. Manziel will turn just 28 years old in December, but it's unknown if NFL teams have an interest in him.