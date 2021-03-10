Johnny Damon's DUI: Florida Police Release Bodycam Footage of Arrest

✖

Bodycam footage of former MLB star Johnny Damon and his wife being arrested was released by police in Windermere, Florida on Tuesday. The footage shows the 47-year-old former outfielder admitting to drinking before getting in his car during a traffic stop. The video also shows Damon's wife, Michelle Mangan-Damon being told by officers to stay in the car, but the couple never complied, which led to pushing and shoving.

Johnny Damon said in the video that he knows “people are trying to target me because I’m a [Donald] Trump supporter." He also mentioned his support for the police and told them he was "good" while doing field sobriety exercises. According to the police report per The Boston Globe, Damon's blood-alcohol level was 0.300 and 0.294, nearly four times the legal limit in Florida. He was charged with driving under the influence and resisting an officer without violence. His wife was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence. Damon reportedly pleaded not guilty to the DUI charge last month and is due back in court in May. His wife also pleaded not guilty to her charges.

Damon played in the MLB for 18 seasons and won two World Series. In November 2019, Damon talked about how all athletes should visit the White House whenever they win a championship. "That's one of the things you wanted to do when you won the World Series was go to the White House, regardless of what political affiliation you may or may not have," Damon said to TMZ when talking about the Washington Nationals players who decided not to go to the White House after beating the Houston Astros in the World Series. "I think it's a great thing and if you do have an issue, that's the greatest time to talk about the issues that you see and try to make things work."

Damon started his career with the Kansas City Royals and then spent time with the Oakland Athletics, Detroit Tigers, Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Indians along with the Red Sox and Yankees. Damon won his first World Series with the Red Sox in 2004, and his second World Series title came in 2009 with the Yankees. In his career, Damon has recorded 2,769 hits, 239 home runs and 1,139 RBIs.