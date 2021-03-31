John Cena's 'The Substitute' Inspires 8-Year-Old to Save His Sister From Choking

✖

WWE star John Cena recently helped save a little girl's life. He wasn't physically present to help, but he inspired a young hero. An 8-year-old boy named Jaxson Dempsey used information provided during The Substitute to save his choking 20-month-old sister.

According to ABC 17 News in Philadelphia, Jaxson was riding with his father and his sister en route to an appointment. He noticed that his sister was choking on a chicken nugget, and he did what was necessary to save her life. Jaxson later explained that it was Cena's guest appearance on The Substitutes that taught him how to save someone that is choking by performing CPR.

"We were driving to my haircut, and I noticed she was starting to choke from a chicken nugget from McDonald’s. I told my dad to pull over. Then I was starting to pat on her back, and it got out," Jaxson said during an interview with ABC 17 News. "It’s called The Substitutes on Nickelodeon, and in the very first episode, John Cena was on it, and in the last part, he showed how to save someone when they’re choking."

The guest appearance featured Cena donning a long wig, a fake beard, and a massive fake belly. He portrayed "Mr. Barnes" and taught the children about CPR. He pulled out a dummy named Chuck and referred to him as his "best friend." Cena then had a helper put a t-shirt on Chuck before he showed the gathered children how to save someone's life.

Following the incident, Matt Dempsey, Jaxson's father, talked about his son and his life-saving heroics. He explained that he isn't shocked that Jaxson leaped into action in order to save his sister's life. Matt also said that he knew that the situation could have ended very differently.

"He amazes us every day, you know — some of the things he says and does, and his actions," Matt said. "We’re simply blessed to have the child that he is, the things that he does for his family, his friends, for his little sister. He’s a good big brother.

"If I was by myself and Jaxson wasn’t with me, and I stopped and gave her a chicken nugget, I couldn’t hear her because she was choking," Matt continued. "She wasn’t coughing; she wasn’t panicking. She just had no air going through; she wasn’t breathing. Thank God Jaxson was there because, without him, I don’t know if Lelia would be here."