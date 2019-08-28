J.J. Watt Offers Contest to Win $100,000 and Brand New Ford Truck

JJ Watt is a man known for his charity work. The Houston Texans star defensive end spearheaded a campaign that brought $41.6 million to the city of Houston following Hurricane Harvey and started the JJ Watt Foundation that helps fund after school athletic programs. But while he is striving to continue raising money for his foundation, Watt is doing so in a different manner by pairing with the charity/prize organization Omaze to provide a life-changing opportunity.

Watt announced on Tuesday morning that there was a new competition taking place via Omaze. For the low price of zero dollars, fans of the Texans star can enter to win a free trip to Houston, a meet-and-greet with Watt, and a $100,000 check that can be used for a down payment on a house or to pay off a mortgage.

Additionally, Watt will also be throwing in a free Ford F-150 Raptor with free shipping and no sales tax. Entry is free, but extra entries can be purchased for $10-5,000.

Do you like money?

Could you use a new truck?

Do you like supporting charities that help kids?

Would you like to meet me? 3 outta 4 ain’t bad. Go to https://t.co/ATA3Hc6Hqp right now to see how you can win $100,000 and a brand new Ford Raptor, all while helping kids too!! pic.twitter.com/ZRVdU2MYn2 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 27, 2019

“I got a couple of questions for you real quick,” Watt said. “Could you use $100,000? Could you use a new truck? Do you like supporting charities that support kids? Would you like to meet me? All right, maybe wishy-washy on the last one, but three out of four, we’ll take it.”

With Watt giving away a truck and some cold-hard cash in order to raise money for his foundation, he becomes the latest in a long line of public figures that have used Omaze to help those in need. This platform has been extremely popular with everyone from Mark Hamill to Ryan Reynolds, and the prizes have ranged from exclusive trips to meet celebrities to brand new cars.

Of course, Watt does live in Texas, so he is upping the size of the prize to truly fit with the theme of “everything is bigger in Texas.” Why give away a check for $100,000 when he could also include a truck that starts at $54,800, per Car and Driver. Adding in a free trip to Houston to meet with the star defensive end is just a bonus for football fans.

Considering the size of Watt’s fanbase, the odds of winning aren’t amazing, but it’s hard to argue against raising money to support youth athletic programs. Are a free truck and $100,000 worth the price of two lattes?