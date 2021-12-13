Jimmy Rave, Former Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling Star, Dead at 39

Jimmy Rave, a former pro wrestler who competed in Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling (formerly TNA Wrestling), died on Tuesday. He was 39 years old. The press release didn’t announce the cause of death but stated that Rave was “struggling with drug addiction for many years.” It lead to him having both of his legs and his arms amputated.

“We at IMPACT Wrestling are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of James Guffey, otherwise known as Jimmy Rave,” Impact Wrestling said in a statement. We offer our sincere condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. Ring of Honor also shared its thoughts on the death of Rave.

“Ring of Honor is saddened to learn that Jimmy Rave (James Guffey) has died,” Ring of Honor stated. “He was 39. Rave was a mainstay in ROH from 2003 to 2007. He returned to ROH in 2009 and also made appearances in 2011 and 2013. Rave was a member of ROH factions The Embassy and S.C.U.M.”

Rave made his pro wrestling debut in 1999 and spent time on the independent circuit before joining Ring of Honor in 2003. He would then join Impact Wrestling in 2007 but originally made his debut in the company in 2002 during The Asylum Years. When he became a mainstay in Impact, Rave joined Lance Hoyt and Christy Hemme to form the group the Rock N’ Rave Infection.

In October, Rave went to Twitter to open up about his leg amputations. “I don’t know where rumors started this was due to something else, but I hadn’t been to shows for so long,” Rave wrote. “So where did someone see me do something? ‘I’ have ALWAYS been honest with my past. ‘I’ went on podcast n interviews being super candid. Pro Wrestling is all I ever loved. It sucks to think that the tribe I would have died for, would say untrue things about me. I’ve gone this whole time not disclosing my legs because of this embarrassment. Sorry I fell short of your expectations. I tried … I really did.”

Rave is survived by his ex-wife Felicia, daughter Kailah, son James II and parents Jim and Toni Guffey. At the time of his death, Rave was living in the Philadelphia area with Gabby Gabert. Memorial services will be held in Georgia at a date to be determined.