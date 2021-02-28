Former WCW President and Promoter Jim Crockett Jr. 'Not Doing Well' Amid Hospitalization

✖

Jim Crockett Jr., the former WCW president, has been hospitalized. The 76-year-old is said to be "not doing well," according to a statement from the Crockett Sports Promotions Facebook page. The statement did not provide a reason for the hospitalization.

"Jim Crockett Jr. is in the hospital and not doing well. We will keep you posted," the statement said. "Please respect our families privacy during this time. But we welcome you to share your photos and memories here on this page. This page is managed by the Crockett Family."

Please keep jim Crockett jr in your thoughts & prayers.legendary promoter,ran a big mama & pop co.,good to the talent, helped produce some of the best tv.him & dusty allowed me to live my dream by being on tbs.glad I saw him @starcast

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio provided an update about Crockett's health on Saturday morning. "Jim Crockett is in grave condition with his liver and kidneys failing and it’s not looking good," Meltzer said. "So, that’s the thing with Jim Crockett Jr. right now. He ran Jim Crockett promotions and was one of the leading wrestling promotions. His father started Jim Crockett promotions in the 30’s and his father passed away rather young in ’73."

According to 411Mania, Crockett was the previous owner of Jim Crockett Promotions. This pro wrestling company was affiliated with the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA). Ted Turner bought the company in 1988 and renamed it World Championship Wrestling (WCW). Crockett remained as WCW president until 1991.

Prior to selling the company to Turner, Crockett made a name as the chief competitor of Vince McMahon. He landed a top star in Ric Flair and built the roster around him. McMahon wanted the Nature Boy to join his company, but Crockett beat him to the punch.

"[American Wrestling Association owner] Verne Gagne didn’t want him, we took him, and the rest is history," Crockett said during a 2019 Starrcast event. "Ric is one of the greatest workers in the history of the business. He had showmanship, pizzazz, and he was a master of crowd psychology. You had to know what you were doing to know what he did.

"Back then, it wasn’t highspot after highspot," Crockett continued. "It was the wrestlers showing off their wrestling ability. Ric could take bumps with the best of them, but he also knew how to work a match. So did the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and Magnum T.A. They gave people their money’s worth, and a story was also told."