Jerry Rice Posts Photo Message for ‘The Haters’

NFL legend Jerry Rice knows there are fans who will shame him for whatever reason. However, he’s not going to let the criticism get to him as he recently posted a photo message via Instagram to his “haters.”

“Haters will hate even family members,” Rice wrote. “I’m getting paid while you’re wasting energy!!! If you want some come get it!!!!”

It’s not known who is hating on the former San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders receiver, but he did get his share of support from the commenters. One fan wrote, “Relax GOAT, you always will be loved! México loves you!” Another fan said, “Yep, sad but true! Keep it moving with focus on your career success and happiness with your beautiful soon to be wife and your true loved ones. Bye haters.”

The reason people could be criticizing Rice may have to do with his thoughts on Antonio Brown joining the New England Patriots after being released by the Oakland Raiders.

“He was a Denzel Washington and he won the Oscar,” Rice said during his appearance on 95.7 The Game. “He won an Oscar, guys. Imma be honest with you. Because he had all of us sold. Then all of a sudden, you started to get all of this drama, what was happening with the Raiders. First of all, the helmet. Then you had him getting into it with the GM. So there was a lot going on, but the Raiders decided to release him, and the Patriots were waiting to pick him up.”

Rice understands that Brown is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and he will do some good things in New England assuming that he’s able to play. But with Rice playing for the Raiders for four seasons, he doesn’t like how Brown made the team look during the entire process.

Rice was selected by the 49ers in the first round of the 1985 draft. He was a member of the 49ers for 16 seasons and he helped the team win three Super Bowls. He was named Super Bowl XXIII MVP and he won the MVP Award in 1987 (voted by the Newspaper Enterprise Association). Rice was a member of the Raiders from 2001-2004 and he also joined the Seattle Seahawks in 2004 when he was cut by the Raiders. He’s a member of the 1980s and 1990s All-Decade Team.