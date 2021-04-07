JBL Makes Light of Bully Accusations in WWE Hall of Fame Speech

✖

JBL is not backing down from who he is. The WWE legend was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on Tuesday night, and during his speech, JBL (aka John "Bradshaw" Layfield) made light of his bully accusations. While in character, JBL revealed he won't apologize to anyone for what he's done over the years.

"If I can be serious for just one moment, I would like to say that to anybody out there that feels that I have wronged them, or to anybody out there who thinks that I have said something to them in the dressing room and made them feel bad, I would like to say from the bottom of my heart, cry me a river snowflake!" JBL said. "I'm JBL. I don't apologize to anybody. I'm going to the Hall of Fame because I am who I say that I am. And I am a wrestling God!"

Over the years, there have been reports of WWE Superstars and on-air personalities being bullied by JBL. The most notable figure to be allegedly bullied by JBL is announcer Mauro Ranallo who was criticized by JBL on a WWE Network show Bring it to the Table in 2017, shortly after he left the company. Ranallo returned before leaving again, but he revealed Bradshaw wasn't the reason he left for the first time. There's also a report of JBL harassing WWE announcer Joey Styles. It led to Styles punching JBL and knocking him to the ground.

When fans learned about the feud between JBL and Ranallo fans showed support for the announcer. Even when JBL was selected to be in the Hall of Fame, fans were giving him some heat for his bully accusations.

However, there are people who support JBL. During the JBL-Ranallo accusations, WWE Hall of Famer, Booker T said: “We’ve got guys coming out right now talking JBL and JBL bullying. You know, this is the way I look at this right here. I’m gonna be straight up as far as this bullying term. Let’s take that bullying term and put it back in pre school, in our junior high schools, in our high schools. When you get out of high school, I think the bullying rule stops. I think the bullying rule pretty much goes away when you’re a grown man and you’re able to take up for yourself and throw hands, go and talk to someone and say, hey, I don’t feel like I’m being treated right with this commentator here."