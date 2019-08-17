Jay-Z Reportedly to Become Part Owner of an NFL Team

According to TMZ, rapper Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter will soon become part owner of an NFL team. Should this happen it’s quite a major development as entry to club ownership is quite an exclusive club…and it would certainly provide more context as to his sudden partnership with the league in terms of his company Roc Nation as the official live music entertainment strategists spearheading the selection of artists for tentpole performances and promoting culture and cause-focused initiatives. Details are early, and also a report from just one media entity, so do with that as you will.

The NFL announced on Aug. 14 the partnership with Roc Nation and what exactly the deal entails, per their press release:

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Today, Roc Nation announced it has entered into a long-term partnership with the National Football League as the league’s official Live Music Entertainment Strategists. The partnership will begin as the NFL’s 100th season kicks off and will serve as a commitment from Roc Nation and the NFL to nurture and strengthen community through music and the NFL’s Inspire Change initiative.

“Roc Nation will spearhead and advise on the selection of artists for NFL tentpole performances, including the Super Bowl, and will assist in the production and promotion of new music as well as culture- and cause-focused initiatives.

“A core component of the partnership will be to amplify the Inspire Change platform priority areas identified by NFL Players, including Education and Economic Advancement, Improving Police-Community Relations, and Criminal Justice Reform.

“‘With its global reach, the National Football League has the platform and opportunity to inspire change across the country,’” said Carter. ‘Roc Nation has shown that entertainment and enacting change are not mutually exclusive ideas – instead, we unify them. This partnership is an opportunity to strengthen the fabric of communities across America.’”

Per the statement, Roc Nation and the NFL will “work together to create and distribute music content across multiple music streaming services for a variety of initiatives, as Roc Nation works alongside the league with artists to “curate the richness of football culture nationwide.”

“Content initiatives may include a Live Visual Album, ‘Songs of the Season’ original music, archived and current content from live NFL music events and artist podcasts,” the statement continued. “Roc Nation is one of the most globally influential and impactful organizations in entertainment,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “The NFL and Roc Nation share a vision of inspiring meaningful social change across our country. We are thrilled to partner with Roc Nation and look forward to making a difference in our communities together.”

Lastly, the report states Roc Nation will also “consult and collaborate on various aspects of production, promotion, marketing, and communications for live music events and related activations,” to include new endeavors such as Songs of the Season and a Pro Bowl Community Concert.

More details to follow as information becomes available.