New York Giants Fire Coach After Brutal Loss to Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The New York Giants have fired a coach after their 30-10 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday Night. On Tuesday, the team announced they had fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett after less than two years on the job. The Giants offense has struggled this year, averaging 18.9 points per game this season, ranking 25th in the NFL. Last year, the offense ranked 31st in the league, averaging 17.5 points per game.

“You can put that down tonight. Got that?” Giants head coach Judge said Monday night taking the blame for the loss, per ESPN. “You guys can write that tonight. Players have to execute. That is their job, right? It is our job to teach them. It’s their job to go out and execute. But we’ve got to make sure we put them in position to have success. That has to be consistent, by the way. So, you can go ahead and write that down. I’m not going to debate that.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Garrett, 55, joined the Giants after spending 13 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys in different roles. He started in 2007 as the Cowboys offensive coordinator. He was promoted to assistant head coach and offensive coordinator in 2008 and was named interim head coach in 2010 after Wade Phillips was fired. He was named head coach in 2011 and held the position until the 2019 season. As head coach of the Cowboys, Garrett was posted an 85-67 record with a 2-3 record in the postseason. He won three NFC East titles and had four winning seasons. He was named Assistant Coach of the Year in 2007 by the Pro Football Writers of America and also won NFL Coach of the Year in 2016.

“We are extremely grateful to Jason Garrett for his more than 20 years of service to the Dallas Cowboys as a player, assistant coach and head coach,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in 2020 when Garrett’s contract expired, per the team’s official website. “His level of commitment, character and dedication to this organization has been outstanding at every stage of his career.”

Garrett was also a longtime NFL quarterback playing in the league from 1993-2004. He won two Super Bowls with the Cowboys as a backup for Troy Aikman. Garrett also spent time with the Giants, Tampa Bay Buccanneers and Miami Dolphins.