Cowboys Head Coach Jason Garrett Comments on His Future With the Team

Jason Garrett knows things aren’t going well for the Dallas Cowboys right now, but he’s confident about where he stands with the team. Right after the Cowboys’ loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, the head coach was asked about his status with the team and he did not show any signs of concern.

“I’m focused on doing my job as well as I can do it,” Garrett said, per The Athletic.

One thing to remember is Garrett is in the final year of his contract with the Cowboys per NFL.com. So this is a crucial year for him and the fact the team is now 3-3 on the year after starting 3-0 is not a good sign. However, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones is 100 percent behind Garrett as they try to turn things around.

“Absolutely not. We’re ready to go,” Jones said Monday on 105.3 The Fan. “I think this team just needs to get a win under its belt, and I still think we can have a great year and feel good about it and feel great about Jason and his staff and feel like we’ll go to work here this week and move forward.

“I think you turn on the tape, and our guys are playing hard. I just think go back to the word execute. We just have to execute better. We’ve got to get off to a faster start. I know everybody is going to want to read into that and try to figure what you say when you say that, but I don’t think it’s really that complicated. We just have to get out there and execute and hopefully get a little more healthy as we move forward and play better.”

Jones might be happy with Garrett, but it might not be the same story for people who are not with the Cowboys organization. Former Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens expressed his frustration on Twitter by saying it’s time for a coaching change.

“Hey [Jerry Jones]!! Still think Jason Garrett is the answer?! For a decade, A DECADE NOW, it’s the same old song and dance!” Owens wrote. “I knew they were going to [Jason Witten] on the 3rd down prior to TD and knew they were going to him on the 2-pt conversion. Not too late 2 bring me back.”

Garrett, a former Cowboys quarterback, has been the head coach since 2011. He has put together an 80-59 record and the team has reached the playoffs three times losing in the divisional round each time.