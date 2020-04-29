Jameis Winston Reveals He Can Read Street Signs After Lasik, and Twitter Has Jokes
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston made NFL history in 2019 when he became the first player to throw at least 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He led the league with more than 5,000 passing yards but struggled with turnovers. Following the season, he underwent Lasik surgery to achieve better eyesight.
Now a member of the New Orleans Saints, Winston met with the media through Zoom in order to discuss his one-year contract. During this conversation, he revealed that Lasik surgery was a success. Winston can now read license plates and street signs. He also has improved depth perception. Whether or not this leads to improved statistics in future NFL seasons is unknown, but Winston will no longer have to deal with blurriness.
When Winston made this statement about his improved vision, there were immediate comments on social media. Many Twitter users felt that it was the perfect time to make jokes about the 30 interceptions in 2019. Others wondered why Winston had waited so long to get the surgery. Was there an age that must be reached prior to Lasik? The jokes continued on Wednesday with more than a few references to Winston's history with turnovers.
Jameis Winston startled to discover "how incredibly huge and scary" NFL defensive players are after Lasik surgery. "Has Aaron Donald always looked like that?"— David Roth (@david_j_roth) April 29, 2020
Jameis Winston looking at linebackers before Lasik eye surgery https://t.co/DuT9BRjIZZ— Sam (@sam_handsome_) April 29, 2020
Could he have been the best ever if he was able to see his whole life!?— HBC (@h_blakec) April 29, 2020
That’s your average Tampa driver though— Tyler Bleach (@tyler_bleach) April 29, 2020
Seeing Jameis should be an NFL starter. No doubt he goes 5k/50/10 when he starts— Matty (@MattyA510) April 29, 2020
I would think NFL teams would put their players through eye test every year, I guess that it surprises me either they dont or the Bucs had a bad eye dr— Chris Hill (@mikerhill) April 29, 2020
Now he can see when he throws an interception— McYoda (@PocketFulloNugs) April 29, 2020
"How can instantly improved vision not be on the top of your to do list?"https://t.co/zH87Mg62sP— Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) April 29, 2020
“I notice things I never knew were there before... stoplights.” pic.twitter.com/YVaJ9ObEX2— Bad Luck Bootsy (@ReallyBLBootsy) April 29, 2020
He’ll be able to see his pick-6’s with 20-20 vision now, word to @Loading1K— mike (@iamstillLAMike) April 29, 2020
Jameis Squinston— Jim Burke (@JBurke8368) April 29, 2020
What about color blindness?— Gary Schuh (@MotleySchuh) April 29, 2020
I’m very upset I won’t be able to bet LASIK Jamis for mvp this year...guy threw for 5000 yards squinting @Jaboowins— Bailey (@BaileyBoo_50) April 29, 2020
