Jameis Winston Reveals He Can Read Street Signs After Lasik, and Twitter Has Jokes

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston made NFL history in 2019 when he became the first player to throw at least 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He led the league with more than 5,000 passing yards but struggled with turnovers. Following the season, he underwent Lasik surgery to achieve better eyesight.

Now a member of the New Orleans Saints, Winston met with the media through Zoom in order to discuss his one-year contract. During this conversation, he revealed that Lasik surgery was a success. Winston can now read license plates and street signs. He also has improved depth perception. Whether or not this leads to improved statistics in future NFL seasons is unknown, but Winston will no longer have to deal with blurriness.

When Winston made this statement about his improved vision, there were immediate comments on social media. Many Twitter users felt that it was the perfect time to make jokes about the 30 interceptions in 2019. Others wondered why Winston had waited so long to get the surgery. Was there an age that must be reached prior to Lasik? The jokes continued on Wednesday with more than a few references to Winston's history with turnovers.