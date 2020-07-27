Ja Morant Just Bought Mom 2020 Audi

✖

Memphis Grizzlies rookie Temetrius Jamel "Ja" Morant is down in the NBA bubble in Orlando, but he just had a massive present delivered to his mother, Jamie's house. Morant purchased a brand new Audi A8 sedan as a surprise. As video on social media showed, she was not expecting to see the white car in her driveway.

Morant posted the videos on his Instagram Stories showing the moment Jamie saw the new car. Someone had Morant on Facetime so he could witness the unveiling. He watched her catch a glimpse of the car before turning around in shock. She then danced around in the garage before dancing as she approached the car.

This is not the first time that Morant has surprised a loved one with a new ride. He previously purchased a brand new Dodge Charger Hellcat, complete with 707 horsepower. This car went to his father, Tee Morant, who was Morant's coach and inspiration during his college years.

Morant was on hand to deliver this gift and documented the moment on his Instagram. His father walked out into the driveway but stopped suddenly when he saw the white Hellcat with a bright red bow. He could not stand up straight and simply turned to look at his son.

Morant previously spoke about his father's impact during a 2019 interview with The Undefeated. He explained that Tee helped train him during his time at Murray State. His father also prepared him for fan heckling by keeping his ego in check.

"My dad trained me my whole life, so, that's where we get our connection," Morant said. "Then once I got old enough to actually know, like, what he was doing with some of the stuff he did, I realized that it helped me. … Like him, calling me overrated and stuff. Like this past season, I heard that every away game and it didn't bother me because I could take it from my dad, so, the fans didn't bother me at all."

The second overall pick in the NBA Draft, Morant has shone for the Grizzlies during his rookie campaign. He averaged 17.6 points, 6.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 59 appearances prior to the season stoppage. He also provided a never-ending supply of highlight-reel plays while helping the Grizzlies fight for a playoff spot.

After supplying both of his parents with new rides, Morant is ready for the season restart. The Grizzlies' first game is against the Portland Trail Blazers on July 31 at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida. The season will then continue with games against the San Antonio Spurs and the New Orleans Pelicans.