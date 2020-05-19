'Holey Moley' Reveals Star-Studded Guests for Season 2

✖

ABC's extreme mini-golf competition series, Holey Moley II: The Sequel, premieres on Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET. Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore, Steph Curry and Jeannie Mai will all return, and they will be joined by a stacked group of guest stars. This includes The Bachelor's Chris Harrison.

According to The Wrap, there will be several prominent names stopping by the Holey Moley set during the sequel season. Olympic gold medalist Greg Louganis and Police Academy's Steve Guttenberg are both among this group, as are comedic actors Jon Lovitz and Michael Winslow. These big names will be playing a number of roles in order to distract and/or entertain the eight competitors on the mini-golf course. Lovitz, in particular, will be playing the role of a pirate on the "Putt the Plank" course.

#HoleyMoley II: The Sequel is going to be LEGENDARY 🙌 Don’t miss Tee Time, Thursday at 9|8c pic.twitter.com/LfE3VyRHw2 — Holey Moley (@holeymoleyabc) May 18, 2020

Each episode of Holey Moley's second season will feature three rounds of golf. This results in a three-way contest during the finale in which the golfers must face "Mt. Holey Moley." A winner is declared each episode, and they are awarded the coveted Holey Moley plaid jacket, the Golden Putter trophy and $25,000. While the first season had 12 competitors, the second will only include eight.

These competitors will be facing off with all-new courses and a variety of distractions. Lovitz and the pirate-themed course was unveiled along with several others. One of these courses is "The Distractor," which will feature the voice talents of Winslow.

"What seems like a simple hole may actually be one of the most difficult. Focus is the name of the game on The Distractor," the course's description reads. "One at a time golfers putt 12 feet to try to get the ball into the hole. But, with a rotating wall revealing a huge distraction, will the golfer stay focused or will they miss the shot? The golfers take turns until someone sinks the 12-foot putt. Michael Winslow appears as one of our many distractions this season."

Contestants may also have to face off with a "Diving Range" in which they perform a dive into the pool in order to secure a better spot on the green. Louganis, who is an Olympic gold medal winner in diving, will be one of the judges and will add his critique to the event. As an added twist, and unidentified aspiring Olympic diver will be competing with the contestants.

Holey Moley II: The Sequel premieres on Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET. The show will air on ABC. Those without cable or the option to watch live can stream the episodes the following day on Hulu with Live TV.