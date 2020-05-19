‘Holey Moley’ Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed

Holey Moley, the show billed as an extreme mini-golf competition, was officially renewed for a second season in October 2019. Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore, Steph Curry and Jeannie Mai will all return, and now the date has been revealed. Holey Moley II: The Sequel will air on May 21.

According to Variety, the second season of Holey Moley will pit eight competitors against each other on the Holey Moley course each week. ABC has promised that the second season’s course will be even bigger and better than the first. It will include all-new holes and obstacles in order to provide entertainment for the commentary team and the viewers. No information was released about whether any existing holes will be carried over.

Let the games begin! #HoleyMoley II: The Sequel returns for more fun on Thursday 5/21 at 9|8c! pic.twitter.com/B3fk8NaLxX — Holey Moley (@holeymoleyabc) April 14, 2020

Each episode of Holey Moley features three rounds of golf. This leads to a three-way contest during the finale in which the golfers must face “Mt. Holey Moley. A winner is declared each episode, and they are awarded the coveted Holey Moley plaid jacket, the Golden Putter trophy and $25,000.

Having only eight competitors each episode will be a slight change from the first season. Holey Moley’s first outing had 12 golfers, which some believed gave the show a rushed feeling. Now, however, Riggle and Tessitore will be able to focus more on the various golfers and what they bring to each hole.

Holey Moley drew attention to its first by mixing up the traditional mini-golf formula. Instead of standard obstacles such as miniature castles or windmills, the show forced competitors to hit the ball at odd angles. Sometimes they were required to hop across platforms over the water, drawing comparisons to American Ninja Warrior or Wipeout.

While these competitors were hitting golf balls and hopping around, Riggle and Tessitore were calling the action. The Monday Night Football play-by-play man in Tessitore served the same role on Holey Moley while Riggle provided analysis. Mai was the designated sideline reporter. Curry, on the other hand, serves as an executive producer and the resident golf pro.

In order to up the difficulty throughout the series, Holey Moley also featured various “distractors” with the sole purpose of throwing off the golfers. For example, Kenny G played the saxophone during one episode while beach dancers created distractions in another. The distractors were different in each episode and added another level of difficulty to the competition.