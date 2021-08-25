Former Heisman Trophy Winner Running for US Senate in Georgia

✖

One of the best college football players of all time is running for U.S. Senator in Georgia. Former Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker has filed to run for U.S. Senate and will look to dethrone incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. Walker's campaign filed the paperwork to the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday, according to CBS News.

One of the biggest supporters of Walker running for Senate is former President Donald Trump. "Wouldn't it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia? He would be unstoppable," Trump said back in March. Walker currently lives in Texas but is registered to vote in Georgia. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Walker listed his residence in Buckhead as his wife Julie Blanchard has a home there. It's one of the few Properties Walker maintains in Georgia.

Walker had said for months he considered running for U.S. Senate as a Republican. Other candidates who are looking to challenge Warnock are military Veterans Kelvin King and Lathan Saddler as well as Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black who is not a fan of Walker being in the race. He said: “Move here, pay taxes here, register and vote in some elections and learn what Georgians have on their minds."

Walker, 59, grew up in Wrightsville, Georgia and was a standout running back at the University of Georgia. Along with winning the Heisman Trophy in 1982, Walker was a three-time winner of the SEC Player of the Year Award and was a three-time consensus All-American. And as a freshman, Walker helped the Bulldogs win the national championship in 1980.

After college football, Walker joined the USFL and played for the New Jersey General for three seasons. Trump owned the Generals from 1984-85, and the two have been supportive of each other ever since.

"It hurts my soul to hear the terrible names that people called Donald," Walker said in August 2020. "The worst one is racist. "I've seen racism up close. I know what it is. And, it isn't Donald Trump. I take it as a personal insult that people would think I've had a 37-year friendship with a racist. People who think that don't know what they're talking about."

In 1985, Walker was drafted in the fifth round by the Dallas Cowboys but made his NFL debut in 1986. Walker played in the NFL until 1997 and spent time with the Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. He finished his NFL career with 8,225 rushing yards and 61 rushing touchdowns.