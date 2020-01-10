Hawks’ Trae Young Wipes out $1 Million of Medical Debts for Atlanta Residents

Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young did something very big for the residents in the city. According to CBS News, Young canceled more than $1 million of medical debt for Atlanta residents. He teamed up with RIP Medical Debt which is nonprofit that takes care of medical debts that are past-due. Young made a donation of $10,000 through his organization, the Trae Young Foundation.

“The city of Atlanta has welcomed me with open arms,” Young said in a statement. “Giving back to this community is extremely important to me. I hope these families can find a bit of relief knowing that their bills have been taken care of as we enter the New Year.”

The $10,000 donation Young donated removed $1,059,186.39 worth of medical debt. RIP Medical Debt told CBS News that every dollar donated removes $100 of medical debt. The residents who qualify for RIP Medical Debt are people who earn less than twice of the federal property level, people in financial hardship and others facing insolvency.

“The nonprofit is always thrilled to work with local campaigners because it focuses relief on a specific location and makes it personal for the donor,” RIP Medical spokesperson Daniel Lempert said. “We’re very pleased with Trae’s promise and renown can make such a powerful statement and hopefully set a really great example for the fans that look up to him.”

A number of Twitter users responded to Young’s act after he tweeted: “Blessed to have such a Great Team around me to help me make this happen!!”

“Much respect for what you’ve done for the people in Atlanta,” one fan wrote. “We need more people with heart like this.

“When people say [Atlanta Hawks] drafted the wrong guy… I say history will tell us he was the best choice for our city and our legacy!” another fan tweeted. “Thank you [Trae Young].”

“Much respect from a Lakers fan….damn shame that the system is so broken that without the benevolence of good people such as yourself, people can end up destitute as a result of their medical bills…” a third fan added.

Young is emerging as one of the young stars in the NBA. He’s averaging 29.2 points per game which ranks fourth in the NBA. He’s also averaging 8.5 assists per contest which ranks fifth in the league.