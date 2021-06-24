Hawks' Trae Young Makes NBA History in Playoff Win Against Bucks, Fans Sound Off

The Atlanta Hawks are on a magical playoff run as they have reached the Eastern Conference Finals after winning only 20 games last year. Point guard Trae Young is a big reason for their success, scoring 48 points in the team's 116-113 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. In the playoffs, the Hawks have won three Game 1s on the road, becoming the fourth team in NBA history to reach that mark, according to ESPN Stats & Information Research.

"I think we can go as far as we want to," Young said per ESPN. "I don't think there is a ceiling, unless you put the [NBA] Finals on it. "I believe in this team, and we all believe in each other." The Hawks haven't won the NBA title since 1958. At that time, the team was in St. Louis. The Hawks came to Atlanta in 1968 and have only reached the Eastern Conference Finals twice. However, the win on Thursday night was the first time the Hawks have ever won a game in the conference finals. Young's performance led to several historic marks and has led to NBA fans debating his status of being a new superstar in the league.