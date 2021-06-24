Hawks' Trae Young Makes NBA History in Playoff Win Against Bucks, Fans Sound Off
The Atlanta Hawks are on a magical playoff run as they have reached the Eastern Conference Finals after winning only 20 games last year. Point guard Trae Young is a big reason for their success, scoring 48 points in the team's 116-113 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. In the playoffs, the Hawks have won three Game 1s on the road, becoming the fourth team in NBA history to reach that mark, according to ESPN Stats & Information Research.
"I think we can go as far as we want to," Young said per ESPN. "I don't think there is a ceiling, unless you put the [NBA] Finals on it. "I believe in this team, and we all believe in each other." The Hawks haven't won the NBA title since 1958. At that time, the team was in St. Louis. The Hawks came to Atlanta in 1968 and have only reached the Eastern Conference Finals twice. However, the win on Thursday night was the first time the Hawks have ever won a game in the conference finals. Young's performance led to several historic marks and has led to NBA fans debating his status of being a new superstar in the league.
Trae Young’s 48 points are the 3rd most points scored in a postseason game in @ATLHawks franchise history, behind only:
Bob Pettit: 50 points on 04/12/1958— NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) June 24, 2021
Dominique Wilkins: 50 points on 04/19/1986 pic.twitter.com/fwitrlNhMU
One fan wrote: " The debate is officially over, I'm putting Trae Young over JorMarshmallow on my all time list. JorPizza could never do any of the things Trae did tonight."prevnext
On Wednesday night, Trae Young joined Russell Westbrook (2016) as the only players with 30 PPG and 10 APG in a 13-game span in playoff history. pic.twitter.com/7dEWcRvs4i— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 24, 2021
Another fan wrote: "Similar efficiency too…trae shooting 42/33 from the field and 3. Trae is a beast, but highly inefficient. Hawks are a fun squad to watch."prevnext
Most points in Conference Finals debut:
48 — Trae Young
47
46
45
44
43
42
41 — Amar’e Stoudemire
40 — Kevin Durant
40 — Devin Booker
He is 22 years old. pic.twitter.com/5bKkgYayKK— StatMuse (@statmuse) June 24, 2021
Is Young better than Luka Doncic? "I’m gonna say it. Trae is by FAR easier to build around than Luka. He’s just a winning type player," one fan replied.prevnext
in his first ever conference finals game trae young:
+ scored 48 points
+ had 11 assists
+ had 6 rebounds
+ threw an alley oop off the backboard
+ crossed up an all-defensive first team defender into the multiverse and then shimmied on him before hitting a 3
unbelievable— Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) June 24, 2021
One fan stated: "Reggie Miller had the GALL to say Trae couldn't take Jrue one on one in the same game he crossed him up into oblivion in multiple highlights they'll replay for years."prevnext
Trae Young’s 48 PTS tonight ties LeBron James and Kobe Bryant for the most points scored in a postseason game in NBA history before turning 23 years old.
LeBron James: 48 points on 05/31/2007— NBA History (@NBAHistory) June 24, 2021
Kobe Bryant: 48 points on 05/13/2001 pic.twitter.com/ZeQcvAFZEn
Another fan said: "Ya but Trae had 10 assists (or more) only him and Luka have had 45 points (or more) and 10 assists (or more) 22 years or younger! Much better historical stat to post than the one you did!"prevnext
Don't doubt Trae Young 🥶
The most in a Conference or Division Finals game all-time.
(via @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/TcehSH1B8v— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 24, 2021
"I’m actually proud of the guy," one fan explained. "My Sixers deserved to lose seeing how he’s further elevating his game. I’m excited about the future of the league."prevnext
Trae Young is the first player in NBA history with 45 points and 10 assists in a Conference Finals game.
(Submitted by @keerthikau) pic.twitter.com/WyoEojRFBs— StatMuse (@statmuse) June 24, 2021
And this fan wrote: "Oh wow, now this is an impressive stat! All the great players to come through this league and he is the first to do this. Salute [Trae Young]."prev