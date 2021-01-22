Hank Aaron Fans Mourn Braves Legend After Death at 86

Hank Aaron died on Friday morning at the age of 86. He was one of the most beloved figures in Major League Baseball history as he was once the home run king. However, Atlanta Braves fans will always look at Aaron as the only king of hitting the long ball.

Aaron began his MLB career in 1954 after spending time in the Negro Leagues. He was a member of the Milwaukee Braves and was named to his first All-Star game in 1955. In 1957, Aaron won the MVP award after hitting 44 home runs while driving in 132 runs with a .322 batting average. His production was a big reason the brewers won the World Series that season.

When the Braves moved to Atlanta in 1966, Aaron continued to dominate the league. In 1966 Aaron hit 44 home runs with 127 RBIs. He hit 39 homers the following year and hit at least 29 homers each season until 1974. He finished his career with 755 home runs, 3,771 hits, 2,297 runs batting in a .305 batting average. Along with being a member of the Braves and Baseball Hall of Fame, Aaron was named the MLB All-Century Team in 1999. Here's a look at fans paying tribute to Aaron.