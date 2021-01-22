Hank Aaron Fans Mourn Braves Legend After Death at 86
Hank Aaron died on Friday morning at the age of 86. He was one of the most beloved figures in Major League Baseball history as he was once the home run king. However, Atlanta Braves fans will always look at Aaron as the only king of hitting the long ball.
Aaron began his MLB career in 1954 after spending time in the Negro Leagues. He was a member of the Milwaukee Braves and was named to his first All-Star game in 1955. In 1957, Aaron won the MVP award after hitting 44 home runs while driving in 132 runs with a .322 batting average. His production was a big reason the brewers won the World Series that season.
When the Braves moved to Atlanta in 1966, Aaron continued to dominate the league. In 1966 Aaron hit 44 home runs with 127 RBIs. He hit 39 homers the following year and hit at least 29 homers each season until 1974. He finished his career with 755 home runs, 3,771 hits, 2,297 runs batting in a .305 batting average. Along with being a member of the Braves and Baseball Hall of Fame, Aaron was named the MLB All-Century Team in 1999. Here's a look at fans paying tribute to Aaron.
BREAKING: Braves legend Hank Aaron has died at the age of 86. 😢 pic.twitter.com/YJngNrV21N— Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) January 22, 2021
Aaron's death has hit the state of Georgia hard. One person wrote to this Twitter account, "An appropriate account name for what Aaron meant to Atlanta.
The iconic moment Hank Aaron became the Home Run King 🙏⚾️
📽️: @MLB pic.twitter.com/7rjMjFMc40— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) January 22, 2021
This is when Aaron broke Babe Ruth's home run record to become the new home run king. One Twitter used replied, "People forget that Aaron was not only a great hitter, but an excellent outfielder with a gun for an arm. RIP to a terrific ambassador for the game."
RIP to a legend 🙏
Hank Aaron career MLB ranks:
Hits 3rd— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 22, 2021
HR 2nd
Runs T-4th
RBI 1st
XBH 1st pic.twitter.com/ixYmfNjxXj
One could make the argument Aaron is the best hitter to play the game. Only Ty Cobb and Pete Rose had more hits and no other player had more extra-base hits and RBIs.
When Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth's home run record on April 8, 1974, it was and remains one of the most iconic moments in sports history. No matter how many times I've seen it throughout my lifetime, I'd always stop and watch it again. That moment is immortalized at Truist Park. pic.twitter.com/LAJE6HPAoV— Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) January 22, 2021
The Hank Aaron statue sits in the heart of the Braves Hall of Fame and Museum inside Truist Park. Aaron's home run to break the record is considered as one of the best moments in baseball history.
My Dad took me to my first baseball game to make sure I saw Hank Aaron before he retired. I was so young I barely remember it except my Dad telling me over and over "there he is!" - Rest in Peace— Daryl Morey (@dmorey) January 22, 2021
There are plenty of fans who have their Hank Aaron stories. This fan had the opportunity to see him play before he called it a career. He wasn't the same player at that time, but it's obviously something he will never forget.
The grace, dignity, class and courage with which Hank Aaron pursued the alltime home run record was truly amazing. That record, rightfully, should still be his. RIP.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 22, 2021
What fans liked about Aaron is how he carried himself. He wasn't flashy, he never craved attention and he was all about the team. Even when he received death threats as he was chasing the home run record, Aaron kept working and never backed down.
Hank Aaron's legacy transcends his place as one of the greatest in the history of our national pastime. He represents the best of America, with his resiliency, grace, and relentless optimism. An extraordinary life. He is royalty. Always will be. RIP. @MLBNetwork @baseballhall— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 22, 2021
Many looked at Aaron and said he represents what's right with the country. He took everything with a positive attitude and that's one of the reasons why achieved so much in his life.