Hailie Deegan Hurls R-Word Insult at Driver, and NASCAR Fan Are Sounding Off

NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan issued an apology on Sunday night after making controversial comments during a virtual race on Twitch. She called another driver the R-word while streaming for the first time, a moment that quickly surfaced on social media. "Earlier tonight I used an insensitive word during an online race being broadcast on twitch," Deegan wrote on Sunday. "It was inappropriate slang and a stupid thing to do. I apologize to everyone who was offended by it. There's no excuse for it, and I know I have to do better for my sponsors and my fans."

When Deegan uttered the slur and later apologized, Twitter users reacted with a variety of comments. Many condemned her for the use of the slur and said that she needs to undergo mandatory sensitivity training. Others said that she is not a "bad person" and that she simply said something dumb. The comments continued on social media as people debated her intentions.