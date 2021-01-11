Hailie Deegan Hurls R-Word Insult at Driver, and NASCAR Fan Are Sounding Off
NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan issued an apology on Sunday night after making controversial comments during a virtual race on Twitch. She called another driver the R-word while streaming for the first time, a moment that quickly surfaced on social media. "Earlier tonight I used an insensitive word during an online race being broadcast on twitch," Deegan wrote on Sunday. "It was inappropriate slang and a stupid thing to do. I apologize to everyone who was offended by it. There's no excuse for it, and I know I have to do better for my sponsors and my fans."
When Deegan uttered the slur and later apologized, Twitter users reacted with a variety of comments. Many condemned her for the use of the slur and said that she needs to undergo mandatory sensitivity training. Others said that she is not a "bad person" and that she simply said something dumb. The comments continued on social media as people debated her intentions.
First stream EVER and she already has to make a public apology and attend sensitivity training mandated by NASCAR.
19 year old Hailie Deegan not waisting any time fitting in with Twitch chat. pic.twitter.com/amYgqmqFdp— Tim Krajewski (@PirateMushroom) January 11, 2021
prevnext
I’ve heard recently that Hailie Deegan used the R word during an iRacing stream on Twitch. I recently saw the clip of it on Twitter. I never knew that the R word was an offensive slur along with the other F word. Luckily I don’t say shit like that.— XenonStriker002 (@XStriker002) January 11, 2021
To those who need context, Hailie Deegan dropped the r word on twitch— Dell (@iamdellb) January 11, 2021
prevnext
@Twitch so you going to follow your own rules and ban Hailie Deegan for violating your TOS, or because she's popular and female will you let this slide #doublestandard— Jeremy Hebel (@th3dsgrntldgm3r) January 11, 2021
You realize your drives say much worse things during the race, right?— Connor McKay (@Connor_McKay17) January 11, 2021
prevnext
Or someone from Nascar could have simply taken her aside & privately discussed the matter with her. Instead they have to publicly humiliate her. Does anyone seriously believe she was trying to demean the mentally challenged? This was done for Nascar PR, nothing more.— Conrad Fisher (@ConradFisher) January 11, 2021
It's amazing that people are actually mad that she has to take sensitivity training— Ryan Bird (@ryanscottbird) January 11, 2021
prevnext
Sensitivity training?? Give me a break..she was playing a video game..same with Kyle Larson we are in a pandemic..a lot of unnecessary judgment going around this sport..I've heard drivers say worse at the track..on the job..this is craziness— Douglas Scovil (@DouglasScovil) January 11, 2021
Make her wear a mask for it all too.— Chris Overland (@ChrisOverland47) January 11, 2021
prevnext
This is a pattern of behavior for her, hopefully this will help but I have my doubts— Faith(less elector) No More (@CMoney7189) January 11, 2021
Here we go again with people trying to ruin careers— Nicholas Fraulino (@NFraulino) January 11, 2021
prevnext
Everyone after @HailieDeegan uses that word. Gotta #DoBetter pic.twitter.com/phwDLLkN0r— Jacob young (@Jacobyoung456) January 11, 2021
I’m assuming that since she was raised by an absolutely horrendous white supremacist father, and she keeps having problematic incidents like this, she’s not as good of a person as you think.— KFB (@erin18_) January 11, 2021
prev
it’s almost as if she said something incredibly dumb after having a track record of saying incredibly dumb things— shiam leen (@LeenShiam) January 11, 2021