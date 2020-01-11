Goldberg: What to Know About the WWE Legend’s NFL Career

Bill Goldberg is known as one of the most impactful stars in pro wrestling history. However, before he was a WCW and WWE Superstar, he was getting work done in the NFL. Goldberg’s stint in the NFL wasn’t for long, though, and it eventually led to him giving pro wrestling a shot.

It turned out to be a very good decision for him as he became an instant success. He made his first WCW televised appearance in 1997 and he started a win-streak that would go down in the history books. He won the WCW Championship in 1998 but lost it later in the year which ended his streak of 173 consecutive wins. Goldberg then joined WWE in 2003 but he was only there for two years. He returned in 2016 and he defeated Brock Lesnar to win the Universal Championship.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Now that we know about Goldberg’s pro wrestling career he’s a look at how he did in the NFL.

Drafted by the Rams

Goldberg was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the 11th round back in 1990. However, he didn’t see any action on the field as he spent his time on the practice squad. After his stint with the Rams, Goldberg went in a different direction when it came to his football career.

Playing in the World League of American Football

I am now the proud owner of a Sacramento Surge jersey prepared for game use and signed by @Goldberg. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/J8GoYrSqkb — Elliott #Crew96 (@jacketstime) July 18, 2017

Goldberg was a member of the Sacramento Surge which was part of the World League of American Football. This was a developmental league for the NFL which was eventually renamed to NFL Europe. The Surge had some success in the WLAF as they won the World Bowl in 1992.

Member of the Falcons

Goldberg got the belt? Hey, at least one Atlanta Falcon won a title this year pic.twitter.com/EFhlgnkPzH — Ty Schalter (@tyschalter) March 6, 2017

Goldberg signed with the Falcons in 1992 and he made his NFL debut that same year. He played in four games and notched two tackles as a defensive lineman. The Falcons finished the 1992 season with a 6-10 record.

More Action

RT @FalconsJAdams: Great pic of @Goldberg when he was with the @Atlanta_Falcons #riseup pic.twitter.com/rFke8h8wZt — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 28, 2013

In 1993, Goldberg was still with the Falcons and he played in five games that year. He finished with eight tackles that year but the team still had trouble finding wins as they finished the season with a 6-10 record again.

Final Year with Falcons

Got Christmas presents from my parents in the mail today. Hooked up with the Bill @Goldberg Falcons jersey. pic.twitter.com/U5UnkOW9 — x-Jay Adams (@JayAdams7070) December 30, 2011

Goldberg played in five games in 1994 but he only notched one tackle in his final year with the Falcons. The team finished the year 7-9 and Goldberg was cut. He would finish his career with the Falcons with 11 tackles in 14 games.

Relationship with Deion Sanders

While Goldberg was with the Falcons he was teammates with Deion Sanders who one of the team’s best players. In the video, Sanders called Goldberg one of his favorite teammates. One can only imagine what the locker room was like with those two.

Career-Ending Injury

Goldberg wanted to continue playing in the NFL after his time, but he suffered a brutal abdomen injury that prevented him from getting back on the field. Goldberg has said he was glad he reached the NFL, but he wanted to achieve a lot more than he did.