NFL Fans Pay Tribute to Bears Legend Gale Sayers After His Death

The NFL is mourning the death of Gale Sayers, Chicago Bears legend who is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was 77 years old, and the cause of death was not revealed. Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker announced the news on Wednesday morning, which led to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell releasing a statement.

"The NFL family lost a true friend today with the passing of Gale Sayers," Goodell said. "Gale was one of the finest men in NFL history and one of the game's most exciting players. Gale was an electrifying and elusive runner who thrilled fans every time he touched the ball. He earned his place as a first-ballot Hall of Famer. We will also forever remember Gale for his inspiration and kindness. Gale's quiet unassuming demeanor belied his determination, competitiveness and compassion."

Sayers only played in the NFL for seven seasons but was arguably the best running back during the 1960s. In 68 career games, Sayers rushed for 4,956 yards and 39 touchdowns and averaging five yards per carry. He was named to the All-Pro First Team five times and was selected to the Pro Bowl four times. Here's a look at fans reacting to the news.