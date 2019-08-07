Former NFL Player Kendrick Norton Shows Inspiration in Amputated Arm Cleaning Video

On July 4, NFL defender Kendrick Norton was in a car accident and suffered multiple injuries, which included the amputation of his arm. This essentially ended his football career, but Norton is not letting the situation get him down. Instead, he’s using his injury as an opportunity to provide light to others that have suffered amputations.

Norton and his girlfriend, Kira, posted a video on YouTube Tuesday, showing the exact cleaning process of the wounds on an amputated limb. As Kira explained, Norton could have the nurse come and do the cleaning process for him, but he wants to take care of business for himself.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As he shows in the video, the process of cleaning this wound first involves a mixture of water and Dove soap. Norton has to be particularly careful during this process to clean all of the open areas that could be subject to infection. Following the thorough cleaning, Norton uses peroxide to prevent infection while carefully drying the open wounds.

While this injury could disheartening for many people, Norton has found a way to make it more entertaining. He has officially dubbed his amputated arm, “Lil Ken.”

Norton still has a long road back until he is healthy and ready for his next path in life, but he is not losing hope during the process. He is continuing to work hard and focus on the things he can control. Additionally, this video won’t be a one-off that simply lives on the internet. Norton and Kira will be documenting his life and posting the footage on YouTube for the world to see. The hope is that he will continue inspiring those that are dealing with similar issues.

“With sadness, I can confirm that Kendrick Norton was in a car accident last night and suffered multiple injuries, including the amputation of his arm,” agent Malki Kawa wrote at the time of the accident per Pro Football Talk. “We ask that you continue to pray for him. His family also asks that the public respect Kendrick’s privacy.”

Norton originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick in 2018 by the Carolina Panthers. However, his time with the Panthers was short-lived as he was signed to Miami’s practice squad in the middle of the season.

Prior to entering the NFL, Norton was a critical part of Miami’s stalwart defense that led the Hurricanes to a 10-0 start in 2017. He finished with 84 tackles, 18 TFLs, and five sacks in his collegiate career that spanned 34 games.