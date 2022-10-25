Former NBA Star Gilbert Arenas Receives Big News About Broadcasting Career

Gilbert Arenas just received some good news about his broadcasting career. On Tuesday, Fubo Sports Network announced it has signed new multi-year contracts with the former NBA star and Josiah Johnson. The two are hosts of the show No Chill with Gilbert Arenas, and the third season of the show will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. ET on YouTube. It will then premiere on Fubo Sports Network's linear channel on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. ET.

In the show, Arenas and Johnson, a former UCLA basketball star-turned social media king, talk with athletes and celebrities about basketball at life around the sport. In the first episode of Season 3, the duo will welcome Victor Oladipo of the Miami Heat. Arenas and Johnson will also host live programming during the NBA season around big events such as All-Star Weekend and the playoffs. No Chill with Gilbert Arenas is Fubo Sports Network's highest-rated show, tallying 73.5 million views on YouTube and 5.4 million total streams.

(Photo: Fubo Sports Network)

"Gil and Josiah have become fan favorites by bringing fresh and unique perspectives to our network. Ensuring that their voices are part of our lineup is a no-brainer," Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Sports Network and originals, FuboTV, said in a statement. "The success of No Chill on our linear channel, across social media and as a podcast has become a blueprint for our original programming. At a time when current and former sports stars are increasingly seeking opportunities to express themselves as content creators, we are honored to continue working with Gil and Josiah to bring their voices to our audience."

Arenas, 40, played in the NBA from 2001-2012. He was selected in the second round by the Golden State Warriors in the 2001 NBA Draft and played with the team for two seasons before signing with the Washington Wizards, In his nearly eight seasons in Washington, Arenas was selected to the All-Star team three times and selected to the All-NBA Team three times. Arenas was also named Most Improved Player when he was with the Warriors in 2003.

In 2010, Arenas was traded to the Orlando Magic and played in 49 games for the team during the 2010-11 season. In his final season in the NBA, Arenas played in the Memphis Grizzlies but was only seen in 17 games that year. In November 2021, Arenas played for the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association and averaged 20.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and three assists per game.