Former Boxing Champion Announces Retirement at 34 Years Old

A professional boxer who is a four-division champion is retiring. According to ESPN, Mikey Garcia is calling it a career at 34 years old. In his career, Garcia has collected titles at 126 pounds, 130, 135 and 140. In 2019, Garcia attempted to become a five-division champion but lost to Errol Spence Jr. in the 147-pound division.

"My brother Mikey had a great boxing career," his older brother and trainer, Robert Garcia, told ESPN on Tuesday. "Becoming a five-time champion of the world in four divisions is something very few have done. I am very proud of my brother for everything he accomplished in boxing. Now it's time for him to enjoy his life together with his family and loved ones."

Mikey Garcia hasn't publicly made the announcement but wrote "Retired World Champ" in the description of his Instagram page. He made his pro boxing debut in 2006 and won his first 39 matches. The loss to Spence in 2019 was the first of Garcia's career and his only other loss came last year when he fell to Sandor Martin via majority decision. Garcia finished his boxing career with a 40-2 record and was never knocked out. After the match against Martin, Gracia was ready to face him again.

"I would definitely consider the rematch," Garcia told Chris Mannix at the time, per DAZN. "I think two more rounds could have made the difference. I thought I was coming on better in the later rounds. But there's no excuses. That's the way it is." Garcia also gave a ton of respect for Martin, who is the current WBA International super-lightweight champion.

"I thought it was a good fight. He fought a very good fight," Garcia said, per The Ring. "I thought I did the necessary to close the gap, putting the pressure, looking for the fight. He was the one moving, running around a lot. He countered me a few times, but I was the one actively looking for the fight; I thought I was ahead on the cards. It is what it is. That's why there's three judges. They decided he was the one winning the fight." Garcia comes from a boxing family Robert is a former IBF Super Featherweight Champion.