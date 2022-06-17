Floyd Mayweather Reportedly Working 'Behind the Scenes' to Own NBA Team

Floyd Mayweather is looking to own an NBA team very soon. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the boxing legend has been "communicating with some certain individuals" about getting into the league. Mayweather is looking to bring an NBA team to Las Vegas.

"I've been talking to certain individuals for the last six months. That's something I've been working on behind the scenes, but I've never came out and publicly talked about that with the media," Mayweather said earlier this month, per Yahoo News. The interesting thing about Mayweather's announcement is he's not the only superstar athlete interested in owning an NBA in Las Vegas. LeBron James recently revealed he would love to bring a team to Sin City.

"I wanna own a team, I wanna buy a team for sure," said James, according to Complex. "I would rather own a team before I talk. I wanna, yeah. I want a team in Vegas. I want the team in Vegas." Las Vegas seems to be the destination for the next NBA expansion team. But is the league looking to expand anytime soon?

"At least maybe there are people talking who are not at the league office about us potentially expanding after the 2024 season. We are not discussing that at this time, NBA commissioner Adam Silver told reporters earlier this month, per Sports Illustrated. "As I said before, at some point, this league invariably will expand, but it's not at this moment that we are discussing it."

Seattle has also been mentioned when it comes to new NBA teams. The league hasn't expanded since 2004 when the Charlotte Bobcats (now Charlotte Hornets) were added. For Silver, the focus currently is on the teams that are part of the NBA right now.

"But those are wonderful markets. Again, as I've said before, we were in Seattle. I'm sorry we are no longer there," Silver continued. "We have a WNBA team in Seattle in an almost brand-new building that's doing spectacular. And Las Vegas, where we will be at our Summer League in July, has shown itself to be a great sports market as well." If Mayweather and James get an NBA team in Las Vegas, they will do everything they can to have the most popular squad in the league.