F1 Cameras Cut Away From EndRacism Campaign, Sparking Twitter Outcry

The Formula One season continued on Sunday with the Styrian Grand Prix in Austria. Lewis Hamilton secured his first victory of the season and drew attention for holding up a "Black Power" fist on the podium. He also kneeled while wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt prior to the race, but many fans didn't see the gesture.

As several Twitter users wrote on Sunday, the camera feed switched away from the EndRacism campaign featuring all of the drivers. Instead of showing the competitors in End Racism shirts, the feed provided footage of a person skydiving. This decision to cut away from the drivers prompted a variety of responses. Some felt that F1 was not willing to support the fight against racism while others praised the move. These Twitter users said that they didn't want to see a political message when they simply wanted to watch a sporting event.