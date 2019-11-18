Eric Reid Wants Carolina Panthers to Sign Colin Kaepernick

Eric Reid wants the Carolina Panthers to make the move no other NFL team is willing to do – sign Colin Kaepernick. On Sunday, the Panthers suffered a 29-3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons and quarterback Kyle Allen threw four interceptions. With Cam Newton out for the rest of the 2019 season and the Panthers looking to reach the playoffs, Reid believes Kaepernick can be the guy who can take them over the hump. With that said, Reid believes Kaepernick can help all 32 NFL teams based on what he’s done in the past.

I think we could use Colin’s help, I think every team could use Colin’s help. I would definitely be excited if he were here,” Reid told reporters Sunday are Carolina’s 29-3 loss, per the Charlotte Observer. “Wait and see. All 32 teams could benefit from having a quarterback like Colin on their team. So now we wait and see.”

Reid was quick to say the loss wasn’t Allen’s fault, but he feels that Kaepernick would give the Panthers a much-needed boost, especially with the team on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoffs. But as of Monday, the Panthers or any NFL team has invited Kaepernick for a workout or made a contract offer after having his own workout in front of eight NFL teams at Drew High School in Riverdale, Georgia. Kaepernick was scheduled to have a workout at the Atlanta Falcons’ facility in front of 25 NFL teams, but he changed his mind because he wanted the media to cover the workout.

“The whole goal of this was to show everyone that Colin is ready to play this game,” Reid said with reporters. “He took his workout to a different location, and he showed that. He proved that. It was reported that his arm was elite. It’s always been that way.

“So why is the NFL, why is Jay-Z, why are all these other pundits trying to slander Colin? For him protecting himself and wanting transparency. The goal is accomplished, Colin proved that he can play his game. He proved he can throw the ball. Elite, that’s what an NFL executive said.”

Kaepernick was a member of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2016. He led the team to the Super Bowl in 2012 and he helped them reach the NFC title game in 2013.