Ed Sheeran’s Surprise Appearance at NFL Kickoff Lights up Social Media

Ed Sheeran had everyone talking about his appearance at the NFL season opener between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The 30-year-old singer/songwriter was spotted with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in a corporate box during the game, and social media went into action. Before that, Sheeran performed for the 2021 NFL Kickoff Concert on Thursday at the Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park in Tampa, Florida.

Sheeran had put together a strong career, winning four Grammy Awards and selling millions of records since his first album was released in 2011. His new album titled =, is set to be released in October. While Sheeran has had success in the music industry, he has also had his share of challenges.

“It was down to bad diet, drinking and then not seeing sunlight at all… and I wasn’t exercising. Exercise, I think, is a really f—ing important thing to keep people happy,” he said in a 2020 interview, per Entertainment Tonight. “I was touring and I would stay up and drink all night and then… the buses would park underneath the arenas and I’d sleep on the bus all day and then wake up and then come out do the show, drink, get back on the bus. I didn’t see sunlight for, like, maybe like four months.” Here’s a look at social media reacting to Sheeran’s NFL performance.

Finally

https://twitter.com/SBNation/status/1436131939950346244?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

One fan wrote: “The wait is finally over.Because we all have been very impatiently waiting for this.”

Looking Good Together

https://twitter.com/BengalYouTube/status/1436113194070781958?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Another fan wrote: “Ed Sheeran looks like Roger Goodell’s son who just came back from his first semester of college and has to take out student loans because he told dad that he switched his major to music

Harry Potter

https://twitter.com/SportsCenter/status/1436136042487222272?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

One fan revealed: “Goodell probably thinks he is Ron Weasley…big Potter fan that Roger. Definitely Team Slytherin.”

Bingo

https://twitter.com/SideActionHQ/status/1436131841560522756?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A social media user wrote: “WHO HAD ROGER GOODELL AND ED SHEERAN HANGING OUT IN A SUITE ON THEIR 2021 BINGO CARD. I’M TIRED.”

Father and Son

https://twitter.com/RealFRamirez/status/1436132285988974594?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

SB Nation’s Jeanna Kelly wrote: “I thought Ed Sheeran was Roger Goodell’s middle school aged kid until I saw his tattoos and actually recognized him lmao.”

Worth the Price of Admission

https://twitter.com/iancass/status/1436132741012131840?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Shane Bacon of the Golf Channel admitted: “I would pay $8,000 for a transcript of what Roger Goodell and Ed Sheeran have talked about tonight.”

Very Surprsied

https://twitter.com/ZacOnTheMic/status/1436131774350991360?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

And another person wrote: “You could have given me unlimited guesses on who would be with Roger Goodell tonight and I never would have gotten Ed Sheeran.”