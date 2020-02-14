Watch: Eastern Kentucky Football Player Bodyslams Police Officer During Arrest

A police officer from Grove City Ohio was seen getting bodyslammed by an Eastern Kentucky football player this week while he was being arrested. According to 10TV, Michael Harris is facing a felony charge of assault and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct while intoxicated. Police were called to a business because of disturbance with an aggressive man who refused to leave.

Watch this video: a @GroveCityPolice officer is lucky he wasn’t injured during an arrest. The 6’3” 245 pound suspect picked up and body-slammed the officer. The suspect has been charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated, assault on a police officer and resisting arrest. pic.twitter.com/2tk6nNT7iN — Lacey Crisp (@LaceyCrisp) February 11, 2020

When officers arrived at the scene, they believed Harris was intoxicated and didn’t know where he was. A Grove City police cruiser obtained video of the interaction with officers and Harris and he lunges at them. Harris is then seen lifting one of the officers and bringing him to the ground. Officers eventually arrested Harris and he was set to be arraigned the on charges on Wednesday.

“I’m very proud of their response,’ Lt. Eric Scott told local media outlets per 247Sports. “That shows a level of professionalism. The officer who was picked up and put on the ground like he was was real controlled.”

Harris is from Atlanta and started his career at Auburn. He played in 11 games for the Tigers last year and registered three tackles and forced a fumble. He announced that he was leaving the program in December.

“First I’ll like to thank Auburn University and the coaching staff for everything they have done for me!” Harris wrote on Twitter. Given me an opportunity to change my life and I’m thankful for it and blessed! I thought about my decision and however, I think it’s best for me to continue to move forward. I wish Auburn the best.”

A number of Auburn fans showed their support for Harris.

“Man, hate to see you go because no one that has left Auburn has found greener grass,” one fan responded to Harris’ message. “I respect your decision and wish you the best to break the mold.”

“I wish you nothing but the best in your future endeavors and I thank you for the time and effort you put in at Auburn,” another fan wrote. “I encourage you to complete your degree wherever you choose to go. We all look forward to seeing you use your abilities on and off the field. War Eagle!”

Harris played high school football at Tucker High School in the Atlanta area and 247Sports listed him as a four-star recruit.