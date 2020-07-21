Donald Trump Stirs Social Media by Saying He'll Stop Watching Sports Games Where Players Kneel During Anthem
Donald Trump is very clear about his stance on athletes kneeling during the national anthem. On Tuesday, the 45th President of the United States went to Twitter to detail his excitement for the return of live sports. However, he said he'll stop watching a game if he sees players taking a knee during the national anthem.
"Looking forward to live sports, but any time I witness a player kneeling during the National Anthem, a sign of great disrespect for our Country and our Flag, the game is over for me!" Trump wrote. It looks like Trump won't be watching any NFL games as a number of players plan to kneel to support the Black Lives Matter movement. However, the reason Trump made the announcement likely has to do with the San Francisco Giants. The team was playing in an exhibition game on Monday night, and before the first pitch, a few players and manager Gabe Kapler took a knee. Kapler is the first MLB manager and the first head coach in the four major North America sports to protest in that manner. Here's a look at what fans had to say about Trump's tweet on players kneeling during the national anthem.
These athletes are kneeling over 9 unarmed black people killed by police in 2019.. but they will not kneel over the 7000 blacks killed by other blacks in gun violence or the 380k black babies murdered in the womb ever years. It’s simple. Black lives don’t matter.. black votes do— Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) July 21, 2020
Thats a part of history doofus. The Confederate flag is regarded mostly as an emblem of civil war & how far we've come. Only uneducated braindead liberals see it as something to cancel. Cant cancel our nations history hun. Would be nice if the @DNC achieved ANYTHING meaningful.— Joanne West (@JW4081) July 21, 2020
PROTESTING is a RIGHT
American citizens have the right to engage in peaceful protesting which includes kneeling during the National Anthem if they choose to. This demonization of those who engage in peaceful protesting is unpatriotic, unfair & a pathetic appeal to the far right.— MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) July 21, 2020
Cross the @SFGiants off your list then.— Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) July 21, 2020
You couldn’t care less about our national anthem, our Constitution, and certainly not American citizens. I will agree with one thing you said though: the game is over for you, on Nov 3rd— VotingBlue down the ballot (@lisapinpdx) July 21, 2020
Which flag?— Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) July 21, 2020
For us, your sick, twisted game has been over since January 20, 2016.— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) July 21, 2020
FAKE PATRIOTISM
Trump's #FakePatriotism is nauseating. He gives away American power to foreign leaders & in the next breath pretends to care about the National Anthem. The biggest sign of disrespect for the USA is when its president prioritizes Russia over the American people.— MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) July 21, 2020
As an Asian American doctor, I Take The Knee to fight your white supremacy. pic.twitter.com/RHuHRIyKpp— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) July 21, 2020
The flag represents that we live in a country where people should be able to take a knee and not be persecuted for it.
“If you don’t like how things are done here, you should leave”— John (@DotDotDot_John) July 21, 2020
Never kneel. Always respect the national anthem and stand.— RD (@real_defender) July 21, 2020
@realDonaldTrump when YOU, as President of the UNITED States....STAND UP for ALL Americans...we'll stand for the the national anthem! Until then...✊🏽#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Q0aHiorAMs— 🏀🏆Coach Butler (@s_butler2015) July 21, 2020
Kneeling for the flag is free speech. Your talking points today have been pure crap. Why aren’t you focusing on uniting our country, encouraging people to wear a mask and practice social distancing.— David Weissman (@davidmweissman) July 21, 2020
I’m canceling sports that kneel.. I’m not going to participate in the disrespect of our Country and our Military EVER! pic.twitter.com/o9ho4pdN3f— Trumps Warrior Princess (@HduntonBrooks) July 21, 2020
I feel exactly the same. No more pro sports in this house if they are going to disrespect the flag. The men and women who gave all so that those overpaid self absorbed spoiled prima donnas could have free speech DESERVE SO MUCH BETTER..— Julianne Hood (@momofhoods) July 21, 2020
Here’s what I do not understand. We have taken down monuments because they are offensive to some people but kneeling during the National Anthem, which is offensive to me as a veteran, as well as many other veterans, is acceptable? Protest during another time!— Ken Collins (@7cc279a7672e4bd) July 21, 2020
Sports was always the American past time, and now they have taken that away from us as well, inserting anti American political overtones into the game!— Dawn Michael, PhD💗 (@SexCounseling) July 21, 2020
you just don't get it, and that's why your poll numbers are in free fall. America has evolved and your worldview is stuck in Mississippi in 1956. read the room, bro— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 21, 2020
How can we have freedom if the freedom of speech it is supposed to represent is undermined? How can you support civil liberties when you support the violation of one of our Republic's most important founding ideals, Freedom of Protest?— Ian Siegel (@TheIanSiegel) July 21, 2020