Donald Trump Stirs Social Media by Saying He'll Stop Watching Sports Games Where Players Kneel During Anthem

Donald Trump is very clear about his stance on athletes kneeling during the national anthem. On Tuesday, the 45th President of the United States went to Twitter to detail his excitement for the return of live sports. However, he said he'll stop watching a game if he sees players taking a knee during the national anthem.

"Looking forward to live sports, but any time I witness a player kneeling during the National Anthem, a sign of great disrespect for our Country and our Flag, the game is over for me!" Trump wrote. It looks like Trump won't be watching any NFL games as a number of players plan to kneel to support the Black Lives Matter movement. However, the reason Trump made the announcement likely has to do with the San Francisco Giants. The team was playing in an exhibition game on Monday night, and before the first pitch, a few players and manager Gabe Kapler took a knee. Kapler is the first MLB manager and the first head coach in the four major North America sports to protest in that manner. Here's a look at what fans had to say about Trump's tweet on players kneeling during the national anthem.