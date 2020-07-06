Donald Trump Enrages Social Media With Tweet Accusing Bubba Wallace of Lying About Noose
Donald Trump has enraged social media users, after tweeting out accusations that NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace lied about the noose in his garage. On June 21, the rope was found hanging in Wallace's garage at Talladega Superspeedway. Being that Wallace is the only full-time Black driver in the organization, the incident was investigated as a potential hate crime but was eventually determined by officials to have been hanging in said garage for some months.
The situation came after NASCAR announced a ban on the Confederate Flag, with racial tensions higher than ever. Monday morning, Trump took to Twitter to share his opinion on the aftermath. "Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER," Trump wrote. Notably, ESPN noted that Fox Sports' executive vice president/head of strategy Michael Mulvihill recently stated, "NASCAR viewership on Fox networks is up +8% since returning from its pandemic hiatus on May 17." Scroll down to see what people are saying about Trump's apology demand.
PUTIN: [sets bounties for US troops]
TRUMP:
BUBBA WALLACE: [is Black]
TRUMP: apologize— Jake Maccoby (@jdmaccoby) July 6, 2020
I was unfortunately right about how the Bubba Wallace situation would play out. He did absolutely nothing wrong. It wasn’t a hoax and he didn’t lie. But racists will use the result to say racism doesn’t exist and say he needs to apologize. And blame him for taking away their flag— Joy Taylor (@JoyTaylorTalks) July 6, 2020
So Trump wants Bubba Wallace to apologize & presumably NASCAR to apologize for banning the slavery flag (bc screw that Party of Lincoln stuff amirite?), yet he never apologized to Obama for Birtherism or the Central Park 5 for calling for their deaths. Sounds about white.— Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) July 6, 2020
Trump says Bubba Wallace should apologize... Says the noose in his garage was all ‘a hoax’... Seems he loves that word hoax... Last week he deemed the Russian bounty on U.S. troops ‘a hoax’ too... You know what the definition of a hoax is? Obama’s ‘Kenyan birth certificate’... 🤬— Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) July 6, 2020
Trump called LeBron James dumb and Colin Kaepernick a “son of a bitch.” He demanded gratitude from LiAngelo Ball and suspension for Marshawn Lynch. He attacked Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Steph Curry. And today he accused Bubba Wallace of lying...as 130,000 Americans lie in coffins. https://t.co/DlefUnPunM— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 6, 2020
The president's attack on Bubba Wallace and his defense of the confederate flag were an overt display aimed at his white base of supporters, after a weekend during which he stuck to the script at his official events and broadly described "history" https://t.co/XyUjjF3LOo— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 6, 2020
Implying that a Black Man, Bubba Wallace, needs to apologize for reporting a noose in his garage, is almost as racist as actually putting a noose in Mr. Wallace's garage.
The President is RACIST
There are no ifs, ands or buts about it.— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) July 6, 2020
Trump is tweeting racist attacks against Bubba Wallace hours after a major Nascar race in which Mr. Wallace placed in the Top 10, and the Car sponsored by a Trump Super PAC, which had "Trump 2020" painted across it crashed in the Pit.
Talk about Thin-skinned!— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) July 6, 2020
Trump tried to pick a fight with Bubba Wallace. Tyler Reddick shut it down: https://t.co/WnSzRhUWcR— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) July 6, 2020
Putin put bounties on US soldiers and Trump has demanded an apology from..... Bubba Wallace— Ben Wexler (@mrbenwexler) July 6, 2020
Why does the president think Bubba Wallace personally has to apologize for a crew member finding a noose in a garage and bringing it to NASCAR’s attention, prompting NASCAR to notify Wallace and launch an investigation? https://t.co/TjZQg7v97y— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) July 6, 2020
Trump's racist attack on Bubba Wallace is about protecting the flag...
...with the flag in question being the *Confederate* flag
I'll say it 100 times between now and November: this is a neo-Confederate president running a neo-Confederate administration and re-election campaign— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) July 6, 2020
Whoever made the noose as a “garage pull” before Bubba Wallace was assigned to that garage obviously didn’t have to tie it like that, which is a racist act whether or not it specifically targeted Wallace. Also, there is no way Wallace made the noose himself, so it’s not a hoax.— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) July 6, 2020
Dude really asked if Bubba Wallace apologized. That’s y’all boy.— Karlous Miller (@KarlousM) July 6, 2020