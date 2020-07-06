Donald Trump Enrages Social Media With Tweet Accusing Bubba Wallace of Lying About Noose

Donald Trump has enraged social media users, after tweeting out accusations that NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace lied about the noose in his garage. On June 21, the rope was found hanging in Wallace's garage at Talladega Superspeedway. Being that Wallace is the only full-time Black driver in the organization, the incident was investigated as a potential hate crime but was eventually determined by officials to have been hanging in said garage for some months.

The situation came after NASCAR announced a ban on the Confederate Flag, with racial tensions higher than ever. Monday morning, Trump took to Twitter to share his opinion on the aftermath. "Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER," Trump wrote. Notably, ESPN noted that Fox Sports' executive vice president/head of strategy Michael Mulvihill recently stated, "NASCAR viewership on Fox networks is up +8% since returning from its pandemic hiatus on May 17." Scroll down to see what people are saying about Trump's apology demand.