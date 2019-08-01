Sportsbook Site Releases Betting Odds on Donald Trump Winning in 2020

With two rounds of the Democratic debates in the rearview mirror, the latest odds are being released for the 2020 Presidential election. One Sportsbook site sees Donald J. Trump winning and returning to the White House for a second term in office.

Thursday afternoon, the latest odds were released for the upcoming election. President Trump faces a stacked field of potential competitors, but at the moment, he is still set up for success. According to Odds Shark, Trump’s odds to win the 2020 Presidential election moved up to -110. The change came after the debate’s conclusion and gave him the best numbers since 2016.

At this point, the top options from the other side of the aisle are facing steep odds. Kamala Harris, Elisabeth Warren, and former Vice President Joe Biden are all tied at +700 while Bernie Sanders rounds out the top five at +1200.

Of course, these odds will inevitably change in the fall. The next Democratic debate is set for September 12 in Houston, Texas. The field of Democratic candidates will be whittled down, and the top options to face President Trump in the upcoming election will be closer to being determined.

One reason for Trump having favorable odds is that the Democratic party has a very sizable list of potential candidates. The Republican Party, however, only has two figures that have announced their candidacy to lead the country.

Trump will be challenged by former Massachusetts governor William Weld, who announced his candidacy in April. More figures could enter the fray as the election approaches, but for now, Trump appears to only face one challenger from his party. Although former Ohio governor John Kasich could announce his candidacy once again after a failed presidential primary campaign in 2016. Fortune reports that he is considering another bid.

For those hoping for a different celebrity candidate to shake up the system, the outlook is less promising. Dwayne Johnson and Joe Rogan currently sit at the bottom of the list at +100000. They are tied with Chelsea Clinton, while Megan Rapinoe of the United States women’s national team sits at +30000. Rapper Kanye West did not make an appearance on the list provided by Odds Shark.