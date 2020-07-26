Dodgers Honor Late Comedian Brody Stevens With Fan Cutout at Games, Sparking Praise from Fellow Comedians
The Los Angeles Dodgers kicked off the MLB season with four home games against the San Francisco Giants. Fans could not attend, so the team placed cardboard cutouts in the stands, including one honoring a late comedian. The cutout showed Brody Stevens, who died by suicide on Feb. 22, 2019, wearing his signature 818-LA t-shirt and smiling. Stevens was a noted baseball fan and his friends wanted to honor his memory by raising money for the cutout.
When Stevens' fellow comedians and writers saw the cutout, they reacted in a variety of ways. Some proclaimed that they "got choked up" and had to fight back tears. Others celebrated the fact that Stevens will attend every single Dodgers home game during the 2020 season. The tributes continued as Stevens' fans and peers alike celebrated his life to start baseball season.
If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.
Nice to see #brodystevens cut-out at the @dodger - #SFGiants game on @espn just now. #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/8rFQ0OxspK— 🅳🆁🅴🆆 🅲🅰🆁🅴🆈 (@DrewFromTV) July 24, 2020
I deleted Twitter from my phone, but I was so happy when I saw this. Brody Stevens was a special one. https://t.co/1iIt5WunCc— Jesse Thorn (@JesseThorn) July 25, 2020
.@BrodyismeFriend @Dodgers Stadium. 💙🤍 #enjoyit #brodystevens #baseball pic.twitter.com/IiKQVRuJdw— All Things Comedy (@allthingscomedy) July 24, 2020
Great news my friends! Our beloved friend @BrodyismeFriend cutout picture(⬇️) & was approved by @Dodgers so Brody will be sitting at all the Dodgers home games this season! Thanks again to our buddy @RockinPins for donating the money! Now let’s go win the World Series! #ITFDB 👍 pic.twitter.com/DFkTbNRY4L— Tommy Godlove (@TommyGodlove) July 23, 2020
Love and miss you @BrodyismeFriend— ANDREW SANTINO (@CheetoSantino) July 24, 2020
Hell yes @Dodgers #818tillidie pic.twitter.com/UMt5FxtFav
From cutout of Funny People to a cardboard cutout at Dodger Stadium! I miss you @BrodyismeFriend! Thank you @Dodgers!— Ryan Sickler (@ryansickler) July 24, 2020
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/xpFa37FHGm
#Dodgers cut outs...— Hal Rudnick (@halrudnick) July 24, 2020
Brody Stevens > Mary Hart#OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/THPkXfQDsE
Brody Stevens! pic.twitter.com/B1Zmno9r08— Sean Thomason (@TheThomason) July 24, 2020