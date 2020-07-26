Dodgers Honor Late Comedian Brody Stevens With Fan Cutout at Games, Sparking Praise from Fellow Comedians

The Los Angeles Dodgers kicked off the MLB season with four home games against the San Francisco Giants. Fans could not attend, so the team placed cardboard cutouts in the stands, including one honoring a late comedian. The cutout showed Brody Stevens, who died by suicide on Feb. 22, 2019, wearing his signature 818-LA t-shirt and smiling. Stevens was a noted baseball fan and his friends wanted to honor his memory by raising money for the cutout.

When Stevens' fellow comedians and writers saw the cutout, they reacted in a variety of ways. Some proclaimed that they "got choked up" and had to fight back tears. Others celebrated the fact that Stevens will attend every single Dodgers home game during the 2020 season. The tributes continued as Stevens' fans and peers alike celebrated his life to start baseball season.

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.