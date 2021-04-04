Watch: Detroit Tigers Player Homers off First Pitch of His MLB Career

✖

The Detroit Tigers faced off with the Cleveland Indians on Sunday, marking the first game of Akil Baddoo's career. He made his batting debut in the No. 9 spot and joined an exclusive club. Baddoo connected on his very first pitch and hit a home run.

The Tigers had a 2-1 lead over the Indians when Baddoo stepped up to the plate. Aaron Civale threw the pitch, and the batter launched it out over the left-field wall. The 22-year-old flipped his bat and ran the bases while the crowd cheered. He crossed home plate and pointed at his family members, who were bouncing up and down in celebration.

.@AkilBaddoo ARE YOU SERIOUS?! He homers on the first pitch of his MLB career. pic.twitter.com/JKI5goelHQ — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 4, 2021

"This team is so d— good. I actually have some form of Detroit sports to be happy about now," one baseball fan tweeted after watching the home run. Others weighed in and said that the moment was "so wholesome" due to Baddoo celebrating with his family after the historic moment.

The rookie outfielder made his debut after cramps sidelined Miguel Cabrera. Baddoo nearly made his rookie debut on Saturday while serving as a pinch-hitter for Cabrera. However, the eighth inning came to an end before he could head to the plate. Baddoo waited until Sunday before stepping up, but he provided instant excitement for the fans.

Baddoo joined an exclusive list of MLB players by hitting the home run, one that also includes a former player for the Indians. In 2006, Kevin Kouzmanoff became the first player to hit a grand slam on the very first pitch thrown at him by Edinson Volquez. This big hit helped propel the team to a 6-5 win over the Rangers, and it was one of three grand slams of Kouzmanoff's career.

A Rule 5 draft pick in December, Baddoo impressed during spring training. He went 13-for-40 (.325) with two doubles, five home runs, 11 RBIs, 10 walks, and 14 strikeouts. He also stole four bases in six chances.

Baddoo hadn't played above High-A in the minor leagues before Sunday's game, and he also underwent Tommy John Surgery in 2019. He recovered, and then Tigers manager AJ Hinch gave him the start in left field. "Let your family know you're getting your first start on Sunday," Hinch said that he told Baddoo ahead of the historic at-bat. "But I'm going to try to get you in the game Saturday if the game presents itself."