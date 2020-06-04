Watch Demario Davis React to Teammate Drew Brees' Apology in Real-Time on Live TV

✖

Drew Brees has apologized for the comments he made about NFL players kneeling during the national anthem, and one of his teammates approves of what he did. New Orleans Saints linebacker, Demario Davis was on CNN to talk about Brees' comments and what cornerback, Malcolm Jenkins had to say about it. Davis first heard the apology while on-air and appreciated Brees "owning up" to his comments.

"In hearing Drew's apology, I think that is a form of true leadership," Davis said. "I would say it because that's taken ownership. What we had hoped the first time was Drew would elaborate more on racism and the sentiments of the black community. He admitted he missed the mark. So for him to come out and say 'I missed the mark, I've been insensitive, but what I'm going to start doing is listening and learning from the back community and finding ways that I can help them,' I think that's a model for all of America. Because historically, most of America has missed the mark in not hearing the cries. These aren't new cries that are coming out on behalf of the back community. That community has been crying for a long time."

Davis continued: "Now it's turned into a global outcry. That is time to stand up for black lives and make sure they're not being killed in the streets, and putting an end to racism and systematic injustice that has plagued this country for so long. For him to admit he was wrong and say 'You know what, I can do better, and I will do better,' I think that is leadership at its finest. It's not easy to come out and admit you're wrong."

Davis ended the video by saying racism, systematic injustice, and police brutality are problems in this country. He added the reason there are protests in the country and the entire world because these issues with racism need to be fixed. This all began when Brees was asked about NFL players protesting this fall in response to the death of George Floyd. When Brees mentioned kneeling during the national anthem is "disrespecting the flag," he received a ton of backlash. The interesting thing about that is photos of Brees kneeling during the national anthem in 2017 have resurfaced online after his comments and apology.